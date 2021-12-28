Pocatello Fire Chief David Gates will attend his retirement party on Thursday wearing a neck brace and a "new part" in his hair.
Gates was vacationing with several family members and some of their spouses in Cancun, Mexico, to celebrate his forthcoming retirement when he got into a bad surfing accident.
The accident occurred on the third day of a planned seven-day trip. Gates explained he was surfing near the end of the hotel strip and was about to come in when he saw a large wave and decided to ride it in. The wave forced him down, and he likely hit his head against a rock.
"I ended up with a huge gash in my head," Gates said adding he also chipped his two front teeth and damaged two vertebrae.
Gates is grateful that he didn't drown, sustain bleeding in his brain or fully fracture his C2 vertebrae.
"I have no neurological or nerve damage," Gates said. "I'm super happy I'm alive."
Gates said he's been to local doctors for follow-up visits and they affirmed the doctors in Mexico gave him appropriate care.
He had several stitches removed from his scalp, and his front teeth have been capped. Doctors opted against surgery on his vertebrae in favor of allowing it to heal on its own.
The city will host a party to celebrate Gates' retirement after more than 27 years with the department at noon on Thursday at City Hall.
Gates was born and raised in San Francisco and joined the U.S. Navy two years out of high school. He spent time at the Idaho National Laboratory as part of the Navy’s nuclear program and grew to like East Idaho, which appealed to his love of the outdoors. He then spent three years aboard a nuclear submarine out of California, before the Navy gave him the opportunity to return to the INL as an instructor.
Gates saw an article in the Journal about firefighting and thought it would be an interesting job. He joined the department on June 6, 1994, after scoring well on the entrance test.