Pocatello Fire Chief David Gates was the captain over training for his department back on Sept. 11, 2001 — a morning that would lead to some significant changes in the duties of the nation’s firefighters.
Gates recalls he was driving that morning from one fire station to another when he turned on the radio and heard the news about a plane crashing into one of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.
When Gates arrived at Fire Station 1, he told his colleagues to turn on the TV to hear the startling developments.
Shortly after they tuned in, they watched live as the second of the Twin Towers was struck by another hijacked passenger flight. About an hour later the second tower toppled, followed a half hour after that by the collapse of the initial tower that was struck.
Everyone in the department was transfixed by the news coverage for the rest of the shift, trying to fathom the unbelievable developments that were unfolding — trying to make sense of their new reality.
The attacks were conducted by the militant Islamist organization al-Qaeda.
A third hijacked flight struck the west side of the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. A fourth flight crashed in a field in Shakesville, Pennsylvania, missing its intended target, after passengers on the plain fought back against their hijackers.
“There are members who were in military reserves at the time who were called up. There are those that lost friends and there are those that, although it was very distant, the mortality of our jobs became very apparent,” Gates said. “I believe most felt, as I did, a combination of pride in our profession, reverence for those who made the ultimate sacrifice, coupled with the confusion and despair of how we could lose 343 firefighters and 412 first-responders in a single day.”
Shortly after Sept. 11, Gates said local emergency responders started evaluating potential vulnerabilities in their own jurisdictions more seriously, starting discussions about facilities and areas that could be targets of attacks.
In those days of uncertainty, there were also several scares about possible biological weapons found in the community. Gates explained white powders were discovered and had to be tested in case they were anthrax, which is an infectious disease caused by spore-forming bacteria. He said the local U.S. Post Office was shut down a few times based on anthrax scares.
Twenty years later, a few key changes to Gates’ job triggered by the events of that horrible morning persist.
Gates explained prior to Sept. 11, the department’s HAZMAT team primarily responded to methamphetamine calls. Following the attacks, Gates said the team expanded its focus to include greater emphasis on biohazards, nuclear threats and weapons of mass destruction.
He believes the major change to his department that resulted from Sept. 11 was the development of the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force. A US&R team consists of individuals specializing in urban search and rescue, disaster recovery and emergency triage and medicine, under the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Gates said the federal government began deploying funds to the states to set up teams shortly after the attacks. Idaho’s teams were initially set up in the Northern Panhandle, the Treasure Valley and in Pocatello, Gates said. Gates and others from his department were quick to volunteer to be the original members of the Pocatello team. They still train on at least a quarterly basis.
Though the services of the Pocatello team have never officially been required for an urban search and rescue mission, Gates said the training has come in handy for the fire department’s daily responses.
“We’ve used the skills we’ve learned for things such as when a vehicle has struck a building to shore the building up and make sure the building is safe,” Gates said.
Gates believes there was a silver lining in the attacks, in that they unified the nation.
“It gave us a sense of joint purpose, which unfortunately today I think has waned and I’m not sure why,” Gates said. “We had a really unified focus following 911. That unified focus was good for the nation. We rallied around all sorts of things — everything from firefighters to trying to figure out how to be better prepared to our community.”