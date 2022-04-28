POCATELLO — Just a few years ago, the Pocatello Elk's Lodge had an aging and declining membership, and most of its meetings and activities were sparsely attended.
But the local nonprofit service organization has enjoyed a dramatic resurgence recently, thanks in large part to some creative changes implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Linda Leeuwrik, a Pocatello City Councilmember who serves as lecturing knight for the lodge.
Membership is way up, and meetings and events are routinely packed nowadays. Consequently, fundraising from the lodge's events is strong. On Friday night, the lodge was scheduled to give seven $1,000 scholarships to local students. The lodge is also donating $5,000 toward launching the Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley, and the Elks gave $2,500 last month to Valley Mission.
Leeuwrik anticipates the club will reach $25,000 to $30,000 in combined charitable donations this year. She emphasized the club — which prioritizes efforts to benefit local youth and veterans — is also now better positioned to land grants from the national level of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Leeuwrik explained having local dollars for matching funds makes it easier to qualify for national grants.
"We went from kind of being an aging and declining organization to being a fun and vital organization that people wanted to be a part of, and that all leads to making money, which is our mission — to put money back in the community," Leeuwrik said.
Even before the pandemic, Leeuwrik said things were starting to pick up at the Elks Lodge. Unlike most entities, which struggled through the height of the pandemic, the Elks were somehow reinvigorated amid the COVID-19 shutdown. Unable to host events indoors, Leeuwrik explained the Elks Lodge started scheduling porch parties outside of its building, with bands performing in the parking lot. People in the community took notice of the outdoor parties and wanted to participate.
Leeuwrik also believes the pandemic led the organization to focus less on entertainment for members and more on its core mission of serving the community.
That doesn't mean charitable fundraisers can't be fun. The group now has packed Bingo and trivia nights, and indoor cornhole tournaments have gotten huge. Teams are already signing up for a golf tournament in June, she said. Worthy local causes are the winners.
Leeuwrik credits Neil Tocher, chair of the Pocatello Elks Lodge Board of Directors, and Exalted Ruler Roger Stockwell for developing creative ideas to generate interest in the Elks during the pandemic. Furthermore, she said Stephanie Tocher has done a great job with grant writing lately.
"There wasn't much excitement and in COVID-19 we got creative," Leeuwrik said. "As we come out of COVID it's just really taking off. We've gotten a lot of feedback and comments from our district leaders and state leaders complimenting us with what we're doing at our lodge and turning things around. They're noticing us in our state."