POCATELLO — The City of Pocatello has eliminated left turns at an intersection prone to accidents.
Drivers are no longer allowed to turn left from Flandro Drive onto East Quinn Road or from Quinn to Flandro. The change went into effect on Wednesday.
“The safety improvement was made because of accidents at the intersection,” said Jeff Mansfield, Pocatello’s Public Works director/city engineer. “When we submitted our grant application to the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council for the project earlier this year, there had been 99 accidents at the intersection in the last five years.”
Left turns are generally considered dangerous because drivers have to cross multiple lanes of traffic coming from both directions, Mansfield said, and there are additional concerns at the Flandro/Quinn intersection.
It’s close to the Yellowstone and Flandro intersection and congestion caused by vehicles waiting to move through the stoplight blocks the path of travel for vehicles turning left from Quinn to Flandro, Mansfield said. In addition, the intersection is on a corner.
Mansfield said they’ve placed stripes on the road to alert drivers about the change and they will install traffic delineators, similar to those on Yellowstone Avenue near Fred Meyer, in the next few weeks.
The city is planning to construct a permanent island in 2022, Mansfield said.