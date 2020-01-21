POCATELLO — A local man allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol who struck two women crossing South Fourth Avenue in Pocatello in May entered into a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors Tuesday morning.
Andrew Poisel, 31, of Pocatello, appeared in front of 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz at the Bannock County Courthouse Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to one count of felony aggravated DUI for striking and significantly injuring Krista McMurray, 24, of Burley, on May 4 last year.
Under terms of the plea bargain, prosecutors agreed to dismiss an additional aggravated DUI charge Poisel faced for striking Britni Scott, 26, of Pocatello, during the same May 4 incident.
Furthermore, the agreement included terms that allowed prosecutors to recommend a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and allowed both women who were struck to seek restitution for any incurred expenses related to the incident.
“I was driving down a dark road under the influence of alcohol and I saw movement in front of me that was very quick,” Poisel said in describing the incident to Naftz on Tuesday. “Next thing you know, I have a smashed windshield. I didn’t know what I had hit but knew I had hit something. I got out of the car and identified who the victims were. Police showed up and I immediately turned myself in.”
Poisel, who has retained Pocatello attorney Rilie Fry to represent him, is due back in court for a sentencing hearing on March 16. It’s during this hearing that McMurray, who spent months recovering in the hospital following the collision, plans to provide the court with a statement detailing how the incident has impacted her life, she told the Journal during a Tuesday phone interview.
The night Poisel struck them, McMurray and Scott had first attended a concert in Pocatello before meeting up with other friends at the Tough Guy Lanes bowling alley.
While they were crossing South Fourth Avenue to walk home, Poisel struck the pair with enough force that it catapulted McMurray about 80 feet from the initial point of impact, her mother, Doreen McMurray, told the Journal in May.
Krista and Scott were transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center around 2 a.m. on May 4 after Poisel struck them with his 2004 Chevrolet Impala, according to police reports obtained by the Journal.
Poisel was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence after he twice failed a blood alcohol content breath analysis, providing samples of a blood alcohol content level of .105 and a second reading of .099. The legal limit is .08.
In addition to a skull fracture and minor brain bleeds, Krista sustained compound fractures in both bones of her lower left leg, three fractures in her face around her cheeks and eye socket, a broken nose and wrist and a bruised lung. She was placed in a medically induced coma for nearly two weeks to allow her body time to properly recover, Doreen told the Journal in May.
Scott suffered significant lacerations and bruising to her head and face from the collision and was hospitalized for weeks before being released. The Journal’s attempts to contact Scott for this story went not returned Tuesday afternoon.
But since the collision, Krista has experienced a long and trying road to recovery, she said.
“I am doing OK right now from where I was eight months ago,” Krista said. “I have to deal with headaches and leg aches daily. The physical injuries he caused me were awful and in no way are they to be pushed aside, but the worst thing is that he caused me to doubt myself and not trust my mind.”
Though Krista was struck while using a crosswalk, she said that since the incident she has experienced a form of post traumatic stress disorder that has caused her to constantly overthink every decision that she makes because she is afraid that a decision as small as walking to the refrigerator could somehow put her in harm’s way.
“I am insecure mentally,” she said. “He caused me not to trust even myself.”
Doreen said that following the crash, her daughter had to learn basic motor skills again as if she were a toddler learning the skills for the first time.
“She had to learn how to eat and swallow food again,” she said. “Her leg is still severely broken and will take years to fully heal and she also has some memory loss.”
While the road has not been one without adversity, Krista has faced the undertaking head on, and will not let roadblocks derail the progress she has made, Doreen said.
Krista will have a chance to address Poisel in March with her victim impact statement, but she and her family told the Journal Tuesday that they hope Poisel learns from this experience.
“As we have talked about Andrew Poisel, our greatest hope for him is to take responsibility and to somehow improve his own life from this experience,” Doreen said. “It sure has been a hard road for us and for Krista, so we hope that he can see this road as an opportunity for growth for himself as well.”