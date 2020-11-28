POCATELLO — A Pocatello man known for his many contributions to health care, education, the arts and his church has died.
Dr. Lloyd Call passed away from natural causes on Wednesday at the age of 99. But he was able to accomplish a lot during his nearly century-long life and the community, state and even other areas of the world will continue to benefit from his efforts for years to come.
“I think he left a mark that’s indelible,” said Dr. Ben Call, Lloyd Call’s son.
Ben Call describes his dad — a father of five, grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 49 — as an outstanding physician and a family man who was dedicated to serving others and the Lord.
Lloyd Call was born in Rigby on Feb. 7, 1921, to Myrtle Call and Dr. O.F. Call, a general surgeon and OBGYN.
He followed in his father’s footsteps and became an internal medicine doctor in cardiology, and he eventually joined his dad in his practice.
“All through grade school, high school and university, I wanted to be a doctor,” Lloyd Call told the Journal last year.
And he was good at what he did.
Ben Call, who also followed his grandfather’s and father’s example and became a cardiologist, says he remembers how impressed he was by his dad’s knowledge when he joined him in practice in 1985.
“At that time, I came out of an academic training environment and boy, he was up on everything (we had) studied,” Ben Call said.
He says his father went above and beyond while caring for his patients.
“He was an example of a great physician. His patients loved him and he loved his patients,” Ben Call said.
In addition to his service as a doctor, Lloyd Call found many other ways to contribute to health care.
He brought Idaho its first EKG machine that worked with paper in 1951. He also started the state’s first intensive care unit and made the state’s first treadmill for medical diagnostics available to patients.
Family members say Lloyd Call was also on the original board that established Blue Cross of Idaho, played a key role in the establishment of the WWAMI medical education program, and was instrumental in the creation of the Idaho State University family practice residency in Pocatello.
Ben Call says his dad lobbied long and hard for a medical school in Idaho and was highly supportive of the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine established in Meridian.
In 1993, he and his wife, Beverly Call, accepted a mission call from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to establish a medical program for missionaries and members of the church in Russia, the Ukraine and Armenia, according to his obituary. In 1997, they served a similar mission in Southeast Asia.
“Stationed in Hong Kong, they visited 14 countries from Mongolia to Pakistan as ambassadors of good will supporting hospitals and delivering humanitarian aid,” the obituary states.
But Lloyd Call’s works weren’t just limited to health care.
He served on the school board in Pocatello for 17 years and represented the district’s needs in Boise and Washington D.C.
“He introduced legislation that eventually changed the formula of how school districts were awarded funding from the state,” according to information submitted to the Journal.
Lloyd Call also supported the Idaho State Civic Symphony, Idaho State University, the Portneuf Hospital Foundation, the Pocatello Chiefs and the Pocatello Rotary Club.
“His love of ballet was instrumental in the long standing support of the Pocatello Rotary Club for the ‘Nutcracker’ ballet production held in Pocatello each December,” according to information submitted to the Journal.
Ben Call says it’s hard to know just how much of an effect his dad’s life has had on the world around him.
“When you drop a big rock in a pond, the waves go a long ways. It’s hard to know their effect on the whole thing. They gradually die away, but they never quite leave,” Ben Call said, adding that the effects of his dad’s efforts “ripple through people’s lives in a very deep way.”
Ben Call says his dad was loved and appreciated by many and he will be missed.
“He was a giant of a person in my mind,” Ben Call said.
Lloyd Call's funeral services took place on Saturday at Colonial Funeral Home. They can be viewed online at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/41441.