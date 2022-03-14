Many people still crossing from Ukraine but a lull of hundreds per day instead of thousands. People waiting in lines for hours — freezing cold.
One family of two children each carrying a pet while mom pushed an elderly mom in a wheelchair with luggage piled on her. Many bags I see are filled with children’s toys — trying to assure the children of better days to come.
Families without husbands, brothers, older sons. Yesterday we went to the Ukraine side. Much different feeling. Very bleak. No humanitarian aid. Army command posts but confidence they will win. They let us pass because we are doctors and may be allowed to set up a medical aid station on the Ukrainian side.
We have been asked to go to Chernivtsi, a town in Ukraine about 40 kilometers from border where there are 50,000 refugees — children and women, many pregnant. We would go for the day and return at night, when most of the bombing is.
So difficult for these people. One older woman arrived with two bags and turned around to go back. I think she couldn’t face a life of so much uncertainty and seemingly alone. So many decisions.
Dr. Georgia Milan is the medical director of Pocatello Free Clinic. She often travels abroad to help refugees in dire need of aid with the Montana-based organization Hands on Global and is currently in Romania providing aid to Ukrainian refugees.