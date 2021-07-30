Lately, Pocatello-based Oregon Trail Bikes has been selling to a customer base that's grown to include several western states including Colorado, Utah, Washington and Oregon.
Owner Adam Artner has fielded inquiries about his limited bike inventory from callers residing as far away as Florida, amid a global shortage of bikes and cycling components that's forced customers to search far and wide for their preferred parts and models.
The shortage surfaced in April of 2020, near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has grown worse as shops have increased their orders, fearing empty showrooms.
Bike shop owners such as Artner no longer have the luxury of being selective in restocking their inventory — taking anything they can get from manufacturers — and they must look long into the future when planning their orders. Despite their efforts, local bike shop officials say customers are often having to wait upwards of a year to get specific bikes.
Oregon Trail Bikes, 216 N. Second Ave., has some bikes in stock. On average, however, Artner is getting just one bike shipped to his shop of every 10 he orders. He predicts things won't return to normal until late 2023.
"If you see someone just got a shipment of bikes you pick up as many as can," Artner said, explaining entry level mountain bikes — including aluminum frames, full-suspension bikes priced below $5,000 and hard tails selling below $2,000 — have been especially scarce.
Artner has never had so many customers showing up at his shop interested in buying a bike, but he's also never had so many orders go unfilled due to lack of inventory from suppliers.
"There's very little of, 'Oh, call me when that bike shows up and I'll take it for a test ride, and I'll decide whether or not I want to purchase it.' It's more commit to it or someone else will buy it," Artner said.
Special ordering bikes from the factory is no longer an option for customers.
"If there's a bike at the factory you want to purchase there's no bikes at the factory guaranteed," Artner said.
Early in the pandemic — when gyms were forced to close and people were asked to stay at home, with the caveat that outdoor activity was still relatively safe — a wave of newbie cyclists flooded U.S. bike shops. More people were seeking ways to stay healthy and improve their immune systems in the face of COVID-19, and the government put money in pockets by issuing recovery checks.
First-time buyers have come to Oregon Trail Bikes for a variety of reasons. Zoe Borstelman, who bought an Orbea hard-tail mountain bike from the shop on Friday, decided it was simply the right time to pick up the hobby.
"It's my first bike to start out on, so it's kind of your basic bike," said Borstelman, of Pocatello. "I'm just kind of getting into it. A lot of my peers do it."
Heath Mann, who runs a small home-based bike shop in Pocatello's Highland neighborhood called Mountain Mann Bicycles, sells Kona bikes — or at least he did before the shortage. He's got about 30 bikes on order now, and he recently heard from the Kona sales representative that the orders won't be filled until next spring.
"They're so far behind on all of that stuff that it's just impossible to get bikes, or pretty close to impossible," Mann said, adding small shops are often the last to get inventory replenished when there's a shortage.
Ty Nelson, owner of East Fork Bikes, located in Pocatello at 346 N. Main St., said the companies that supply his shop have already sold out of their 2022 models. He won't be able to get more 2022 inventory until 2023.
Bike manufacturers make their own frames but get components to finish their assemblies from several suppliers. Bike orders may be delayed by a backlog from any one parts company, and Nelson said manufacturers have been changing specifications on their components at the last moment.
Nelson hasn't been able to give customers significant discounts on new bikes lately, noting they might be buying the only bike of a given model he'll get all year.
"If your mental sanity depends on riding right now, whenever a spare part is available I would buy that part so there's a backup — anything you find that keeps you going so you have options and spare parts is a good idea," Nelson said.
The backlogs have been exacerbated by shipping delays and the recent month-long coronavirus-forced closure of a Malaysian parts plant supplying Japanese components manufacturer Shimano.
Unable to sell as many new bikes, Nelson said his shop has been getting by with labor. Furthermore, used bikes have been in strong demand and have held their value better than ever before.
Amid the shortage, vendors that specialize in pre-owned bikes, such as the online retailer the Pro's Closet, have provided an option to get many cyclists rolling.
"Traditional bike companies are shackled by a backed-up supply chain, clogged ports of entry and increased costs," the Pro's Closet website reads.
The Pro's Closet website references a report by NPD Group finding the value of year-over-year U.S. sales during June of 2020 increased by 190% for e-bikes, 144% for gravel bikes and 92% for full-suspension mountain bikes.
Pocatello-based Barrie's Ski & Sports, 624 Yellowstone Ave., has had people calling about bikes from as far away as California and people placing orders on its website from states including Alabama.
"We've got people driving through and just buying up our inventory," said manager Cody Nelson. "We really want to have bikes and stock for our local market."
Though demand has certainly increased, especially for entry-level bikes, Cody Nelson agrees panic buying by retailers has made the situation worse. During the pandemic, similar coronavirus-inspired market behavior has led to shortages of toilet paper, lumber, RVs, cars, guns and ammo, hand sanitizer, meat, canned goods and a host of other products.
"I've got a list of well over 100 customers looking for bikes where we just couldn't fulfill their orders," Cody Nelson said.
Cody Nelson said Barrie's staff have helped customers search online for inventory available through other suppliers when Barrie's has been sold out of a component or a specific bike.
Some customers who have failed to find the perfect bike have chosen to spend their money on other outdoor pursuits, such as kayaking. Others have been more flexible, he said.
"It's been really interesting watching our customers shift from saying, 'I want that bike, that build and that color,' to saying, 'I'm just happy I can get a bike,'" Cody Nelson said.