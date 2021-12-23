Alan and Christy Manda, also now known as Mr. and Mrs. Claus to hundreds of children who have come to their home in recent days to take pictures with them, found a new way to channel their festive energy this holiday season.
The couple bought costumes and dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus. Hundreds of children have descended on their driveway, where they dance and wave to passersby, since they announced it on Facebook last week.
Every year, thousands of children line at up inside shopping malls to take an overpriced picture with Santa. Alan, who turned his home into a winter wonderland of lights, thought he could offer it at a better price — free.
"We just love seeing the reaction from the kids, 'Oh. It's Santa!'" Alan said.
The couple has lived at their home on Satterfield Drive for 16 years. While they usually put on a light display, this is their first year dressing up and inviting the community to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus there.
Alan uses the skills and knowledge he gained from working in the technology industry to orchestrate extravagant light decorations that sync with the music that plays as they stand outside handing out candy canes and meeting kids.
"Some thought went into how you want the lights to look when you hear the song, what do you want people to think about, what do you want people to feel when they see the lights," Alan said. "But when people look at them, we just hope they like it. That's why we do this. It's fun."
The first day the Mandas invited people to take pictures with them as the North Pole's most famous duo last weekend, they handed out over 300 candy canes to families who came by their home. They had another string of people show up over the rest of the weekend and then again on Wednesday night.
Alan joked that people call Christy "Miss Christmas" because she's so passionate about celebrating the holiday.
"If you think this is a scene, you should see the inside of our house," he said. "She has like 100-plus Santas inside the house. It's insane. But she's always been Mrs. Claus and I've always been the Grinch. So, I thought, you know, Christmas is going to happen anyhow on the inside of our house, so I either could fight it or I could embrace it and say, 'Well, let's do the outside, too.'"
The couple's children Jason and Camille Millett said they think Alan and Christy will continue doing this for years to come after a successful first year.
"Watching them get ready was pretty amazing," Camille said. "They have so much fun. They love it. It blows me away."
The Mandas are hosting one more meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Christmas Eve from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 2075 Satterfield Dr.