POCATELLO — A Pocatello couple who breed and raise racehorses recently had one of their horses win the prestigious Q-Racing Video Distaff Challenge in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Bob Harrison, 90, of Pocatello and wife Marj have been involved in raising race horses for many years and Pattys Saint is among their successes.
“We’ve done pretty well considering we’re just a backyard operation,” Bob Harrison said.
He wishes that he could have been there to see the race, but it’s a long drive, he said.
“It’s a big shot in the arm for people like me,” Bob said.
The horse was bred right here in Pocatello by local stallion Jess Got Easier and mare SP Saint Patty, he said.
And he said he’s been getting a lot of congratulatory phone calls since the win.
“It’s been a big situation around here for the smaller breeders,” he said.
Bob says that it’s an exciting business but it’s got both ups and downs.
“And I’ve had my share of both,” he said.
But this is one of the big ups.
He said he’s been involved with horse racing since the 1960s.
He got into it after getting injured while participating in amateur rodeo, he said.
He couldn’t compete in rodeo after the injury so he took a new tack.
“A couple buddies and me got some money together and got a race horse and that was my downfall,” he joked.
He says it’s an addictive sport to be involved in.
“I like raising my own horses and watching the colts develop and then get up through the system,” he said.
He describes it as being like bringing a kid up through school.
“You have to watch them develop and hope for the best results,” Bob said.
He actually turned down some offers from interested buyers for Pattys Saint before the race victory.
“This is probably the biggest race I’ve ever won and it’s life-lengthening,” Bob said. “At my age you need every up you can get.”
He says someone once told him something about horse racing once that stuck with him.
“If you make the finals, you got a chance and getting that chance is the big thing,” he said.
So the couple isn’t done racing Pattys Saint quite yet, he said.
“We’ll bring her back next year and see if she can continue her success,” Bob said.
They won several area races prior to the Q-racing Video Distaff Challenge victory.
And he notes that there are several big races during the year that help get their horses qualified.
“We make all these races because that’s where we got qualified to go to this big one in Albuquerque,” Bob said.
He says they’re now making plans for next year.
“It’s a plateful for me, but I’ve got to get to the next plate,” he said.
They will see what happens and they hope to do as well next year as they did this year, Bob said.
Their horse trainer, Heath Hillman, said he wasn’t completely surprised by how well the 3-year-old mare ran.
“I had a feeling the way she was running during training,” Hillman said. “I didn’t think she was going to win it, but that she would be right there.”
Hillman has been training race horses for the Harrisons for about 20 years.
And Bob says that a lot of the credit for Pattys Saint’s success goes to Hillman.
”He has spent a lot of time and effort developing this mare for the success she achieved,” Bob said.