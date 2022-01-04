POCATELLO — Four days into the new year, a couple from Pocatello welcomed the city's first baby of 2022 born at Portneuf Medical Center on Tuesday.
Estella Johnson and Leon Wahtomy arrived at PMC just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday and their daughter, Honey, was born hours later at 6:03 a.m. on Jan. 4.
"We are pleased to announce that Honey is Portneuf Medical Center’s new year’s baby," PMC spokesperson Mary Keating said on Tuesday. "After hours of labor, Honey arrived in the middle of a snowstorm. She weighed seven pounds eight ounces and was 13.5 inches long."
Johnson said she didn't know her baby was in the running to be the hospital's first baby of the new year. The new mom was doubly surprised, though, as she had also kept her baby's gender a secret until her birth.
Story continues below video
"Finding out she was a girl was a big surprise, and then we found out she’s the first baby of the year," Johnson said. "It’s all been very exciting.”
Honey and her family received a host of goodies, including a red wagon full of diapers, wipes, a baby monitor, baby gift set, toys, a Boppy pillow, clothing and more.
The wagon of gifts was donated by the Portneuf Auxiliary, which is run by hospital volunteers who raise money for worthy causes like scholarships, patient care initiatives and gifts for the new year’s baby.