POCATELLO — A Pocatello couple is facing drug-related and child endangerment charges in Bannock County.
Jacob J. Smith and Sarah E. Smith, both 21, have each been charged with injury to child and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. They’ve also been charged with using drug paraphernalia or possessing it with the intent to use it, a misdemeanor.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred at a residence on the 1100 block of North Garfield on Feb. 27.
Pocatello police responded to the area because a toddler had been found outside on the porch. Neighbors told police the child was extremely cold, was wearing pajamas and wet socks and had been crying, according to court records. The neighbors said they had not been able to contact anyone at the home.
Police also made several attempts to contact the residents without success and then entered the home to perform a welfare check. The front door was open, but the screen door was closed, according to court records.
Inside, police made contact with the Smiths who had been downstairs.
Based on their behaviors at that time, officers believed the Smiths could be under the influence of illegal substances, according to court records. They contacted Sarah’s probation officer and were told to search the home.
Police found heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the residence, according to court records. They subsequently took the Smiths into custody for drug possession and injury to child because the toddler had been found unattended outside in cold temperatures.
If convicted of the crimes, the Smiths face up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for the injury to child charge and up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine for each of the controlled substance charges. In addition, they face up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine for the misdemeanor charge.