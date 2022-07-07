POCATELLO — A local couple was arrested last month on numerous felony sex crime charges following a four-month Pocatello police investigation that uncovered allegations that children were being sexually abused and at least one of the incidents had been recorded.
According to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday, Skyler David Norton, 39, of Pocatello has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child, sexual battery of a minor child and the production of sexually expliotative material of a child, all four of which are felonies. His wife, Annette Dee Reed, 40, also of Pocatello, has been charged with sexual battery of a minor child and two counts of sexual abuse of a child, all three of which are felonies.
The sexual battery of a minor child charge against both Norton and Reed alleges Norton forced a 17-year-old boy to engage in sexual intercourse with Reed between April and May 2021. The exploitation charge against Norton alleges he produced a recording of the boy being forced to engage in the sexual act with Reed.
The first sexual abuse of a child charge both Norton and Reed face alleges they forced a 14-year-old girl to watch Reed and Norton engage in sexual acts sometime between April 2021 and January 2022.
The second sexual abuse of a child charge against both Reed and Norton alleges they forced a 12- to 13-year-old girl to engage in a sexual act with both Reed and Norton between April 2021 and January 2022.
The Pocatello police investigation into the incident began on January, 22, 2022, when a woman living in Las Vegas called dispatch to report that she believed children living in Pocatello were being both physically and sexually abused by Norton and Reed.
That same day, Pocatello police responded to the place of employment for the 17-year-old boy.
The child said that Reed and Norton had forced him to engage in sex acts with Reed when he was ages 5, 6 and 10 years old. The boy said that child protective services investigators were called to investigate the incident when he was 10 and that Norton and Reed instructed him and the other children to lie to them, according to police reports.
The 17-year-old boy was then asked whether it was true that he was recently forced to engage in sex acts with Reed while Norton filmed the interaction, and the boy confirmed the incident occurred sometime in April or May of last year, police said.
The Pocatello police investigation lasted between January and April 2022 and involved multiple children participating in two forensic interviews at a local child advocacy center.
During the interviews, two children reported having been forced to engage in sexual acts with Reed, of which one of the incidents Reed recorded using his cellphone, according to police reports.
Children during the interviews said the sexual abuse would typically happen when Reed and Norton were drunk, that one of the children was told to consume beer before being forced to engage in sexual acts with Reed and that Reed and Norton would force the children to take sleeping pills, police said.
During the investigation, police executed a search warrant at the Pocatello home where the abuse was alleged to have occurred. Following the search, police seized eight items — two smartphones, a satellite phone, a laptop, a two-gigabyte SD card, a two-terabyte portable hard drive and two Playstation memory cards.
Both Reed and Norton were criminally charged on June 17. Reed was arrested on June 23 and Norton was arrested on June 30.
Norton appeared in front of 6th District Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for an arraignment hearing on June 30, during which the judge set his bond at $150,000 and issued no-contact orders between him and the victims. Reed was arraigned on June 23, during which prosecutors requested a $75,000 bond, though 6th District Judge Paul Laggis ordered that she be released from jail on her own recognizance.
Norton is due back in court on July 11 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial. Reed’s preliminary hearing is set for July 26.
The sexual battery of a minor child that both Norton and Reed face carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. The two counts of sexual abuse of a child that both Norton and Reed face each carry a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. The production of sexually expliotative material of a child that Norton faces carries a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
Additionally, prosecutors filed notice with the courts that Norton, if convicted of any of the four felony charges related to this case, would then have been convicted of at least three felonies in Idaho and be considered a persistent violator. Any person declared to be a persistent violator in the state of Idaho could have any prison sentence levied against them increased by no less than five years and up to life in prison.