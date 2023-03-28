POCATELLO — After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, contra dancing gatherings are to be held at the Assemble’ Learning and Event Center in Pocatello starting on April 15.
Luann Claussen, organizer for the event, said before the pandemic, these dances were held every month, usually on the second Saturday of the month. She said they had been going on since the mid-1990s.
"People kept asking when we were getting this going again," she said. "I'm spearheading a committee to get it going again, and we hope to have it at least nine months of the year."
Claussen said contra dancing involves two long lines facing each other. The moves are similar to square dancing moves. Each dance has a caller that teaches the steps and calls out the moves.
"You can't stop smiling," he said. "It's awfully fun. Even if you're not very good at it."
Claussen said she got involved with contra dancing 15 years ago when she started going to the dances. She even went to dances in other cities.
"I went to a lot of things like that," she said. "I started learning to call. I went to learn to be a caller."
Claussen said her favorite part about contra dancing is the way the movements fit with the music. She also likes that the dance is always accompanied by a live band.
"That's very energizing," she said. "It's not the kind of music you hear every day. It's pretty easy to learn and everyone's super helpful."
Claussen said the dances will usually be held the second Saturday of each month. The one coming up in April will be held on the 15th, and the second one will be on May 13. Each dance will start at 7 p.m. with beginner's instructions.
"That's where you learn what the moves are," she said. "It's not fancy footwork. If you can follow instructions, you can do it."
Claussen said the dances would cost $10 per person. They offer discounts for groups with four or more people and need based discounts.
"It's a safe place," she said. "There's no alcohol or tobacco. Some people bring their kids.
The Assemble’ Learning and Event Center is located at 820 E. Young St. Participants are asked to wear shoes that will not mark the floor. After the lesson for beginners, the dance will start at 7:30 p.m.
