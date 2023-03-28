Contra Dancing

An image of participants dancing in a past contra dance.

 Photo courtesy of Luann Claussen

POCATELLO — After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, contra dancing gatherings are to be held at the Assemble’ Learning and Event Center in Pocatello starting on April 15.

Luann Claussen, organizer for the event, said before the pandemic, these dances were held every month, usually on the second Saturday of the month. She said they had been going on since the mid-1990s.

