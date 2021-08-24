The Pocatello City Council in a 4-2 vote on Tuesday decided that it will not reconsider imposing a citywide mask mandate despite a recent rise in coronavirus infections locally.
Council President Heidi Adamson and council members Rick Cheatum, Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens voted against reconsidering a mask mandate. Council members Roger Bray and Linda Leeuwrik voted in favor.
The council was not voting on whether to impose a mask mandate but whether to bring forward a face coverings ordinance on which the elected officials would vote at a separate meeting.
Per Tuesday afternoon’s vote, the council will not reconvene on the issue and face masks will continue not to be required in public places in Pocatello.
The council's reconsideration of a citywide mask mandate was part of the city's plan earlier this year to revisit a face coverings ordinance if active COVID-19 cases rose to 15 or more per 10,000 Bannock County residents for 14 consecutive days or 30 or more per 10,000 for 3 consecutive days.
According to recent data from Southeastern Idaho Public Health, the number of active cases for Bannock County has been above 15 per 10,000 residents since Aug. 4. The local health agency on Monday reported an active case rate in Bannock County of 32 per 10,000 people.
There are currently just over 480 people in the eight-county region infected with the coronavirus. About half of them live in Bannock County.
Tracy McCulloch, the community health director for Southeastern Idaho Public Health, said with the COVID-19 case numbers the region is seeing, local health officials support indoor mask-wearing.
"With the delta variant, it’s so contagious that we’re seeing vaccine breakthrough cases," McCulloch said. "Our position is that we really need to encourage people to go back to wearing masks, and that’s for both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations."
Despite the health agency’s urging people to wear masks and recommending that local governing bodies reimpose the mask mandates that were lifted earlier this year, Pocatello elected officials decided to keep mask-wearing optional around the city.
The city’s vote aligns with that of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees, which voted on Aug. 17 against a mask mandate in its schools. Two neighboring school districts, Marsh Valley and American Falls, also opted to not require face coverings in their schools this year.
While the city and local school districts have decided to go mask-free, Idaho State University, along with all of Idaho’s four-year universities, has imposed an indoor mask mandate on all of its campuses.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad did not participate in Tuesday’s vote, as the council did not need a tie-breaking vote, but he spoke in favor of a mask mandate ahead of the group’s decision.
"You say you've read a story that says masks don't work. I can show you a story that says they do. I believe masks work," Blad said to a room of about 30 Pocatello citizens who attended the meeting to oppose a mask mandate. "I don't think they're the fix-all and I also recognize we can get (vaccinated). I'm not interested in mandating whether you get a COVID shot, but I am interested in public safety and public health."
Four of the council members said they could not support a mask mandate and would not be open to meeting again on the topic, regardless of the new case rate or level of community transmission. They shared the sentiment that COVID-19 is not going to disappear as a public health threat and people should be able to choose at this point how they want to respond to it.
"I think it's time to let responsible citizens make the decisions necessary for their health on their own,” said Cheatum, who voted against considering a mask requirement. “If a citizen has a high-risk health problem, then they should take whatever actions they feel necessary to protect themselves. Let's let citizens and businesses make their own decisions."
Leeuwrik voiced her support for requiring masks in Pocatello and compared a mask mandate to other laws that are driven by a desire to keep people safe.
“We drive on the right side of the road. We wear shirts when we go into a restaurant. Those are about public safety and about public health, and we don't question them,” she said. “To me, this is not an issue of freedom. Freedom doesn't mean that you get to do whatever you want whenever you want. If what you're doing could potentially harm someone else, then there should be some limits on it.”
Blad said following the council’s vote against a mask mandate that his hope is that people don’t attack one another for the choice they make — whether they opt to wear a mask or not.
“If it really is a choice, let's not attack,” he said. “When you see somebody wearing a mask, don't attack them. If somebody's wearing a mask and somebody isn't, don't attack them for wearing a mask. Let's show respect for everybody out there, regardless of what we're doing here.”