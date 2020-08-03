The Pocatello City Council is receiving public comments on the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget and fees.
At the August 6 Regular City Council meeting, the Council will hold public hearings on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget and the fees proposed for the coming year. Before the meeting, residents are invited to submit their comments about the budget and fees in the following ways:
By completing the “Email the Pocatello City Council” form at https://www.pocatello.us/FormCenter/Mayor-City-Council-6/Email-the-City-Council-61
By emailing city.council@pocatello.us
By calling the Mayor’s Office at 208-234-6163 (Staff will compile a list of residents in support, opposed, and uncommitted as well as comments the caller would like forwarded to the Council.)
By mailing comments to Pocatello City Council, PO Box 4169, Pocatello, ID, 83205-4169
During the meeting, public comments will be taken in-person. Residents who want to comment in-person are required to sign-up for either or both hearings and wait to be called into the room to address the Council.
Once the public hearing is closed, no additional comments will be taken.
Citizens can watch the August 6 Regular City Council meeting online at http://streaming.pocatello.us or on television at Government Access Channel 56 with a Sparklight (formerly CableOne) subscription.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Following the August 6 meeting, the Pocatello City Council is scheduled to consider the Fiscal Year 2021 budget ordinance and fee resolution at their August 20 Regular City Council meeting.
For links to videos of the City Council’s Budget Development meetings, visit pocatello.us/agendacenter.
PDFs of each City Department’s presentation can be found at agenda.pocatello.us/resources/.
City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three (3) days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us; 208.234.6248; or 5815 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID.