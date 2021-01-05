POCATELLO — The City Council on Thursday evening is expected to revisit an ordinance mandating people wear face-coverings in public places within city limits to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Pocatello City Council passed the mandatory mask ordinance during its regular meeting at City Hall on Nov. 19, with an effective date of Nov. 21.
At the time the ordinance passed, the City Council said it would revisit the ordinance at its first regular meeting of January 2021, which is Thursday, and every first regular City Council meeting of each month thereafter, unless sooner repealed.
The ordinance requires adults and children age 5 and older to wear masks or face coverings in all indoor and outdoor public areas within Pocatello city limits. Exceptions are provided for outdoor and indoor public places where people can maintain social distancing, when people are eating or drinking, and for those who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering.
The ordinance involved a 30-day grace period before Pocatello police were allowed to cite violators with an infraction and fine them $50. When that period ended on Dec. 21, Pocatello police told the Journal they would not take a hard line on enforcement. On Tuesday, Pocatello police said there have been no instances of mask mandate violations or any citations issued.
Of the six City Council members, Rick Cheatum and Heidi Adamson were the only two who voted against the ordinance. The remainder of the council including Claudia Ortega, Roger Bray, Linda Leeuwrik and Christine Stevens voted in favor of it.
Logan McDougall, the spokesperson for Pocatello, said Thursday’s agenda item to revisit the mask mandate ordinance will not involve any presentations from local health experts or regional hospital staff, but will involve conversation and discussion among the City Council, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, and if needed, city legal officials.
The Pocatello City Council meeting where the mask mandate will be discussed will take place at City Hall at 5 p.m. Thursday.