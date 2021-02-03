POCATELLO — The City Council on Thursday evening is expected to revisit an ordinance that mandates people wear face-coverings in public places within city limits to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Pocatello mask mandate has been in effect since Nov. 21 and was continued until at least Thursday's meeting following a 4-2 vote from the council on Jan. 7.
At the time the ordinance passed, the City Council said it would revisit the ordinance at its first regular meeting of January 2021, and every first regular City Council meeting of each month thereafter, unless sooner repealed.
The ordinance requires adults and children age 5 and older to wear masks or face coverings in all indoor and outdoor public areas within Pocatello city limits. Exceptions are provided for outdoor and indoor public places where people can maintain social distancing, when people are eating or drinking, and for those who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering.
The ordinance involved a 30-day grace period before Pocatello police were allowed to cite violators with an infraction and fine them $50. When that period ended on Dec. 21, Pocatello police told the Journal they would not take a hard line on enforcement.
The Pocatello City Council meeting where the mask mandate will be discussed will take place at City Hall at 6 p.m. Thursday.