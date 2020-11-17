POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council on Tuesday voted 4-2 in favor of adding a face-covering ordinance to the agenda for its next regular meeting.
The council is expected to vote on the agenda item mandating people to wear face-coverings in any outdoor or indoor public space within the city, with some exceptions, during its next regular City Council meeting at City Hall, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The members of the city council who voted in favor of adding the ordinance to Thursday's agenda included Roger Bray, Linda Leeuwrik, Christine Stevens and Claudia Ortega. The two council members who voted against the measure included Rick Cheatum and Heidi Adamson.
This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for more.