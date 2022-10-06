POCATELLO — Two local residents appointed by Pocatello Mayor Blad to serve on the City Council were officially sworn in Thursday evening.
The current four members of the City Council — Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik, Josh Mansfield and Scott Marchand — voted unanimously to approve the appointments of Pocatello residents Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum to serve alongside them.
“I want to thank the City Council for confirming my nominations of Nichols and Mangum," Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said. "I am looking forward to working with Council Members Nichols and Mangum. They are dedicated to the city of Pocatello and I am eager for all members of the council to work together for Pocatello’s future."
Nichols has worked as a real estate developer and commercial contractor in Southeast Idaho for more than 40 years. Many of his large projects were built in Pocatello, including housing developments, schools, large office buildings and research facilities. Nichols says his work experience has given him a strong background in financial management, strategic planning, consensus building across multiple stakeholder groups and finding innovative solutions to complex problems.
Previously, Nichols served on the Pocatello Planning and Zoning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission, and at different points he chaired each of those commissions. Council member Nichols says his previous experience positions him to hit the ground running in his new role on the City Council.
“It is an honor to be one of Pocatello’s newest city council members,” Nichols said. “Pocatello is a very special place. We are a community where neighbors help neighbors, where government works alongside business to drive economic prosperity and where we all enjoy a good quality of life. I look forward to working alongside my fellow council members to identify how we can continue to build upon our community’s success.”
Nichols is the husband of Anne Nichols, the administrative services manager for the Pocatello Mayor’s Office and City Council. He says he doesn’t believe their relationship will result in a conflict of interest, and if any scenario were to arise to put that belief in question that he would recuse himself.
“While I understand some individuals are concerned there could be a conflict of interest, I want to assure the community my top priority is serving them,” he said. “I will be the first to speak up and recuse myself if a conflict ever does arise. Now that I am on the council, I encourage people to judge me by my actions. I feel confident they will see just how much I care about what happens to Pocatello and protecting our quality of life.”
Mangum, the other local resident appointed to the City Council, is the branch manager of Washington Federal Bank on Yellowstone Avenue. He has worked in the banking industry for over a decade.
Mangum said he moved to Pocatello a little over eight years ago. He moved from Washington to Arco when he was younger when his father took a job driving buses for the Idaho National Laboratory. His father opened Grandpa's Southern BBQ in Arco about 28 years ago and relocated the restaurant to Idaho Falls in 2022.
Mangum said he has previously worked in leadership positions on different boards and committees, which has helped qualify him for this position. But the best quality he can bring to the table, he says, is that he’s somewhat of a regular Joe who can understand the impacts municipal government can have on all residents.
“I am a citizen of this community,” he said. “Many people are not willing to step up and serve and I think just that that willingness is a huge step in the right direction. I have the dedication and the tenacity to step in and serve the community at large.”
He continued, “It’s a privilege and an honor to be counted on and to have the mayor and City Council have the regard they have for me,” Mangum said. “I want to continue to add to and build upon the legacy of the city of Pocatello.”
Both Nichols and Mangum will join Marchand in completing the terms of former council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens, all of whom resigned on Sept. 1.
Their terms are set to expire in January 2024.
