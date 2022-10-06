Nichols, Brent

Brent Nichols is sworn in as a member of the Pocatello City Council on Thursday night.

 Photo courtesy of the city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — Two local residents appointed by Pocatello Mayor Blad to serve on the City Council were officially sworn in Thursday evening.

The current four members of the City Council — Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik, Josh Mansfield and Scott Marchand — voted unanimously to approve the appointments of Pocatello residents Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum to serve alongside them.

Mangum, Corey

Corey Mangum is sworn in as a member of the Pocatello City Council on Thursday night.

