The Pocatello City Council approved the city's fiscal year 2022 budget in a 4-3 vote during its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday evening.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad cast the tie-breaking vote after the council members were split 3-3 on whether the $136 million budget should get final approval.
Council President Heidi Adamson and council members Linda Leeuwrik and Rick Cheatum voted to pass the budget. Council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens voted against it.
Ortega, before casting her vote, called this year's budget process "disjointed" and questioned the legality of it. She also said the budget is geared toward the short-term and does not plan for the city's future needs.
Blad sided with the half of the council that voted to approve the budget. The mayor said he disagreed with Ortega and that the process was "100% legal," with all of the council members giving their input throughout.
Thursday's split vote and discussion were reflective of a city government that has been at odds for months over the 2022 budget. The elected officials have disagreed on the amount and type of cuts needed to sustain the city following a year of economic struggles driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
No one from the public came to speak to the council regarding the budget during the meeting on Thursday.
To view the budget in its entirety, visit bit.ly/3l5ND6y.