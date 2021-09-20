POCATELLO — City Council members raised concerns during a recent meeting over a lack of transparency in city spending, specifically pointing to more than $20,000 in purchases the city made through Amazon and other companies for undisclosed items.
The topic came up as the council was discussing and weighing whether to approve the treasurer’s report for August 2021 on Thursday. Councilman Roger Bray said as he was reviewing the report he found a couple of items that bothered him.
Bray noted that the report, comprising more than 60 pages, listed 54 purchases from Amazon totaling $21,400. Few or none of the purchases were itemized to disclose what the city bought, he said.
The councilman’s concern was that the city spent a “large chunk of money” at Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, instead of buying locally, and that the treasurer’s report was not sufficiently descriptive so that the council could understand each purchase.
Bray also pointed out that the system the city uses for purchase cards, which are given to some city employees to buy certain items for the city, is not entirely transparent either, in terms of purchase details.
“There are approximately 154 purchases listed here that lack what I labeled as ‘descriptive purchase details.’ The word ‘blank’ appears in the notation,” Bray said to the council. “About $6,000 of the Amazon purchases alone were blank, as well. So, as I read this and I saw the absence of notations, it struck me that we did not have a real standard, unified procedure for detailing products being purchased.”
Bray and Councilwoman Chris Stevens asked that the appropriate city employees be asked to obtain and share with the council at the council’s upcoming Oct. 14 study session all of the city’s financial policies related to accounting. Bray also asked that the council’s next study session include on its agenda a discussion about the materials that will be presented to the city’s next chief financial officer, who will replace outgoing CFO Jim Krueger.
Krueger resigned in June amid the council's heated debate over the city's budget, but he agreed to work part-time without benefits through this fall or until the city hires a new CFO.
“I would like a copy of every policy, no matter where it's housed or what it's called, that pertains to our financial accounting system … so that I can wrap my arms around what we do have, and better assess what is not in place that might be advisable,” Stevens said.
Mayor Brian Blad agreed to place on the study session agenda a discussion of the city’s existing financial policies. Though Blad responded to the concerns Bray and Stevens raised by calling it “offensive” that “we have the idea that we don't follow the policies that are in place and have been there for decades.”
“We have followed them very, very well,” Blad said. “The department heads, the (purchase) card holders, our (chief financial officer), it's offensive to me that we would question their integrity.”
City Attorney Jared Johnson interjected during the council’s discussion to say he was concerned that the council was “way off topic at this point,” and as such, was potentially violating open meetings laws by veering from the agenda item.
Bray, Stevens and Councilwoman Claudia Ortega voted against approving the report. Council President Heidi Adamson and council members Linda Leeuwrik and Rick Cheatum voted in favor. Blad cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of approving the report.
“I don’t know that I can vote to accept a report that isn’t clear,” Stevens said. “This is public money and I believe deeply that the public deserves to understand and have faith in our city’s financial policy and procedures. This has nothing to do with city staff. They are functioning within the system that we have, but I believe our system is less than it should be and is not serving the public or the council as a whole.”
When pressed further on the issue, Blad moved ahead to the next agenda item and declined to entertain further comments from Stevens or the other council members.