Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and City Council members Rick Cheatum and Linda Leeuwrik were all sworn in for another term during a Thursday evening meeting alongside newly elected council member Josh Mansfield.
Cheatum assumed the role of council president after the council voted unanimously to elect him. Mansfield, a recent college graduate, joined the council as the only new face among the body of local elected officials.
Heidi Adamson, former council president whose seat Mansfield filled after she did not run for reelection, promptly welcomed Mansfield to take her place. Blad thanked Adamson for her service as she walked away from the dais.
"We had a little get together this afternoon for her and we appreciate everybody that came to that," Blad said of Adamson, who served since 2016. "She's done an incredible job and we appreciate everything you've done."
Mansfield said in preparation for his becoming an elected official, he spent the past few months meeting with students, citizens and city workers.
“We have an amazing community, and I am eager to begin serving alongside everyone who is working to make Pocatello the best that it can be,” he said.
Cheatum, as the council's newly elected president, said he's grateful to have been reelected to his seat and he promises to "carefully consider every issue before the council with an eye to the bright future of our community.”
"I am looking forward to another four years on the council," he said, adding that he "very much" appreciates "the confidence in me shown by the voters in the November 2nd election."