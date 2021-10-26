Q: The City Council is currently plagued by infighting and bickering. What kind of impact is this having on the city and what would you do to help matters?
A: Division on the Council—stemming from a lack of professionalism, misunderstanding roles, and placing self-interests above our community’s best interests—has no benefit to the city or its people. Referring to the problem as “infighting and bickering” is misleading, as it suggests the entire Council is engaged in this behavior. The reality is that some of us are appalled by the inappropriate and disrespectful behavior, but sadly are forced to deal with it. I ran for and hold office solely to serve the people and to help make our community the best it can be. Every decision and vote I make and everything I have accomplished or continue to work on is about trying to do what I believe is best for our community; I have no other agenda. The claim made by some that they are vilified merely for asking questions is simply untrue. It is our job to question and to debate, even the tough issues, but we can do that without attacking, insulting, disrespecting, or trying to bring down other people. The only way I can address this issue is to do the job I was elected to do and continue to work with and serve all people—community members, other leaders, and staff—in a civil, constructive, solutions-oriented, and collaborative way. I believe in civil discourse and I will always conduct myself in an appropriate manner, with the decorum an elected position demands and the public deserves. I have thoroughly researched the Council member role and responsibilities according to Idaho Law—and studied Idaho’s Open Meeting Law, written to guarantee public participation and transparency—and I would encourage everyone serving or interested in serving to do the same. We must follow the law, not look for ways around it, and we must behave as professionals.
Q: What are your thoughts on the city budget and how would you balance the need for city services with the need for lower taxes?
A: My reasonable, balanced approach to budgeting focuses on using taxpayers’ dollars efficiently and responsibly, while fully supporting the employees who serve them, to ensure the best level of service. To achieve a vibrant city, a thriving economy and a great quality of life for everyone, we must invest in our city, not make drastic cuts. The key to responsible budgeting is balance—thoughtfully balancing all of our obligations: keeping taxes as reasonable as possible, providing services and amenities, supporting our employees, who provide the services to the public. Even with the pandemic challenges of the past two years, the city is in a solid financial position, with healthy reserves, including a safety net and excess reserves for capital improvement projects. The idea that we cannot use excess reserves, that they should continue to build and never be touched, is false. Excess reserves are taxes that were collected for the purpose of making necessary capital improvements to our city—an ongoing, never-ending process. Drawing on my strong management skills and a constructive, team approach, I am committed to investing in our city and our people, to managing resources and assets wisely, and to supporting responsible economic development, sustained by healthy community partnerships, with ISU, School District 25 and the business community, among others. Responsible economic growth, especially growing our commercial tax base, is the way the city can address the issue of rising property taxes, a primary concern for all. However, slashing the budget, meaning drastic cuts to services, only damages economic development efforts. Because cities must continue to meet their obligation to provide services to their residents and the costs of doing so continually rise, property tax relief must come from the state level. I will continue working with our area legislators, pushing for legislation to provide real relief.
Q: There seem to be two competing mindsets among current City Council members. One is that the city's government is broken and needs reform. The other is that the city's government is efficient and effectively serves the people of Pocatello. Where do you stand?
A: These positions are both extreme and in my experience neither is completely accurate. The story we hear from some—that every aspect of our city government is broken and needs to be fixed—is a false, self-serving narrative. However, the idea that everything is perfect, with no room for improvement, is not true either. Pocatello has incredible employees, who care deeply about the city and work hard to make it better and to serve the public. While the Council sets the budget, passes local laws, and decides land use and other issues or appeals, we simply cannot be experts in every field or know all the answers. Our employees are the experts in their fields and we rely on them and community members to advise us, share their knowledge and ideas, and work with us to develop the best possible solutions. Although we have many processes and procedures that are efficient and effective, the Council, Mayor, and department heads continually review city codes and policies to see if they can be improved. Change for good reason is good and I embrace it; however, change for the sake of change or merely to put one’s stamp on something, does not make sense. And, more importantly, change can make things worse. One example is the budget development process. For my first two years on the Council, we had a thorough, in-depth process that worked well and went smoothly. Then new people got involved and decided the process was broken and must be fixed (a conclusion reached prior to having gone through the process even once to see whether and how it worked or not). After much discussion, we agreed to change the process, but unfortunately the experiment has not gone well. The lesson: we do have processes that work efficiently and effectively.
Q: What is your vision for Pocatello?
A: In my vision for Pocatello, we are a vibrant city, with a thriving economy, good jobs and a great quality of life for everyone. We are a city that invests in energy efficiency, in clean energy and in protecting our water and other natural resources; we do this by making responsible decisions regarding new development and growth and by maintaining and upgrading our infrastructure, for example, changing those areas of the city still on septic to city sewer to minimize contamination of the aquifer. We are a city that gives our residents, especially our students, every advantage, by investing in the technology and technology infrastructure that schools and businesses need to be successful, such as broadband capability. We are a more “walkable” city (especially in the Historic Downtown area), an important part of supporting responsible economic development. We are a city that values education and understands the critical role it plays in economic development, as the number one concern of companies looking to come here. We are a city that is a great place to work; we treat our employees well, pay them fairly, and have the policies and equipment needed to support those who provide all of the important services to our community. Pocatello is already a wonderful place to live, with many advantages and amenities, but we can be even better. I would be honored to continue serving this community and working together to realize our full potential.
If re-elected, I’ll continue to serve and listen to all community members; make decisions based on thorough research, fairness, common sense, and empathy; support investment in the city; and promote opportunity, education and an enhanced quality of life for all. I will continue to be a voice of reason for Pocatello.