POCATELLO — While some others on the City Council have made the case for steep budget cuts, council member Linda Leeuwrik vows she's the candidate for greater investment in the community and its assets.
On a rainy Thursday morning, speaking before a crowd of supporters congregated under the pavilion at Caldwell Park, Leeuwrik announced her candidacy for a second term on the council.
For several years, Leeuwrik said she's heard people describe Pocatello as having great potential. At long last Leeuwrik believes Pocatello is beginning to meet its potential, and she's convinced investments made now in the community will yield significant returns.
"We're starting to make things happen. ... Now is not the time for drastic cuts. Now is the time for investing in our city and building on that momentum," Leeuwrik said.
Leeuwrik described the progress in the city's downtown area as a case in point. While attending Historic Downtown Pocatello's recent First Friday Art Walk, it dawned on Leeuwrik that the downtown area has become a vibrant destination, where people now enjoy visiting while supporting the district's small businesses.
Leeuwrik said she's also sought to be an advocate for the city's workers, supporting pay raises to keep Pocatello's wages competitive with surrounding communities.
"I very much have a record since I've been on the council of supporting our employees — supporting fair pay but also the things they need to do their jobs. I think they are underpaid in most departments," Leeuwrik said, adding the new budget moves city wages in the right direction. "They're the ones who do the work and provide the services."
Her efforts on behalf of city workers haven't gone unnoticed by Pocatello's fire union members. Andy Moldenhauer, who heads the union, said his members unanimously voted to endorse Leeuwrik for re-election on Wednesday.
"Linda has been our strongest supporter on the council. We wholeheartedly support her," Moldenhauer said.
Leeuwrik emphasized that council members aren't directly involved in economic development, but she believes she's played a role in helping the city meets its full potential by helping to create the conditions that foster responsible development.
For example, Leeuwrik said she's been involved in "looking at codes and making sure they work for the type of development we want to see and protect our resources.
Leeuwrik has been concerned by recent division on the City Council. She said the first two years of her term were far more congenial than the past year and a half. Though she acknowledged council members needn't agree on everything, she'd like to see more civility and open minds in future debates.
"I don't think it functions well when you have coalitions or factions on the council," Leeuwrik said.
On the evening of her announcement, the City Council was scheduled to vote on a $136 million budget. The total included a $30 million "tax ask," which is relatively flat compared with last year, she explained. The remainder of the budget was funded by other sources, such as grants, state revenue sharing and fees for municipal utilities.