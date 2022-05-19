The Pocatello City Council meeting on Thursday evening ended abruptly just minutes in after two council members walked out in frustration.
Council members Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray both walked out of the meeting at City Hall because they said the council dismissed their request to remove items concerning recent city financial reports from the consent agenda. Bray and Ortega wanted those items removed from the consent agenda so the council could have a discussion about the financial reports rather than having to approve them without discussion along with other items on the consent agenda.
Ortega and Bray's departure from the meeting broke the quorum, prompting Mayor Brian Blad to adjourn the meeting about 15 minutes into it.
The city's financial reports have been a point of contention among the council for several months because some council members say they lack detail and transparency.
Blad, Council President Rick Cheatum and council members Linda Leeuwrik and Josh Mansfield have defended the city's financial reports, while Ortega, Bray and council member Chris Stevens have regularly taken issue with those reports. Stevens was absent from Thursday's meeting.
The concerns over the financial reports seem to be exacerbated by the fact that the city is currently operating without a chief financial officer after the previous one resigned.
Bray said he walked out of the meeting after Ortega because he "felt like the mayor and the other council members were so much in disrespect to Claudia" when they, according to Bray, were not letting her explain her position.
"My choice was to say, 'To heck with the business right now.' We can recover from that, but I don't know that we can recover a person that has been hurt this way," Bray said of Ortega. "I think the issue is that (Blad and other members of the council) are scared of having the public understand what happens financially in our city. We're supposed to be transparent, and I think they are doing a disservice to the citizens of Pocatello by not having the patience to have a full dialogue."
Bray, who has been on the council for 15 years, said he has never seen a council meeting end the way it did Thursday night. The council has always comprised a "far more tolerant group of people," he said.
Both Ortega and Blad declined to comment immediately following the meeting.