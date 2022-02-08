Some members of the Pocatello City Council during a meeting on Thursday evening declined to accept a recent financial report because they said it lacked the appropriate detail around city purchases for the month of December.
Three of the five council members who were present during Thursday’s meeting voted not to approve the city’s material claims report from December 2021. Council members Claudia Ortega, Chris Stevens and Roger Bray said the report’s lack of detail made them uncomfortable approving it.
The report contains records of purchases made using city funds for a variety of goods and services, with costs ranging from a few dollars to above $100,000.
Stevens said the report did not properly disclose what the city bought.
This is not the first time this issue has come up. In September, the same three council members took issue with the city’s finance reports being too vague.
In response to their concerns, the city’s then-chief financial officer Jim Krueger had been ensuring the reports were more detailed in the time between September and when he left the job recently. Krueger has not yet been replaced.
“(I don’t feel comfortable voting) on finance matters because we really don’t have a qualified person in charge, and we know we don’t have the appropriate checks and balances,” Stevens said. “Our previous CFO made recommendations and we’ve not done anything with those recommendations. Therefore, I don’t feel comfortable continuing to vote affirmatively on financial matters.”
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said in defense of the financial report from December that the city has an “extremely good” financial department and that the same person who prepared the reports when Krueger was CFO had prepared these.
Blad also said he was concerned that if the council didn’t approve the report that money the city still owed for certain goods and services it had already received would not be able to be paid until the reports were approved.
“I think that they’re accurate. They’re right, and we’ve got a great department,” Blad said. “Just because you don’t have a CFO doesn’t mean the world stops.”
Ortega said the problem is that the reports that were prepared in the months immediately before Krueger left had a “bunch of detail,” and now that he’s left his position with the city, they’re “back to this no detail.”
A more detailed report is expected to be provided to the council at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 17. The council members appeared willing to approve the finance report then if they deem it sufficiently detailed.