POCATELLO — Mayor Brian Blad cast a tie-breaking vote during a Thursday City Council meeting to support a repeal of the city’s mask mandate ordinance.
Blad’s vote did not, however, repeal the ordinance, as Idaho law states that only a subsequent ordinance has the power to repeal a previous ordinance.
Therefore, the City Council voted again, this time 5-1, in favor of directing city staff to create an ordinance to repeal the city's mask mandate and scheduled the council to vote on that ordinance during the next regular meeting on Feb. 18.
That means Pocatello's face covering ordinance will remain in effect for at least the next two weeks.
“Quite frankly I have lost sleep over what we would do tonight,” Blad said. “I think we have people that are complying and are used to wearing a mask. … I know that I am going to probably make some enemies tonight, but either way you go you are going to make enemies.”
The first vote, which essentially signaled the council was in favor of ending the mask mandate but was not a vote to actually repeal the ordinance, ended in a tie, with council members Roger Bray, Linda Leeuwrik and Chris Stevens voting against repealing the mask mandate and Rick Cheatum, Claudia Ortega and Heidi Adamson voting in favor of the repeal. Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of repealing the ordinance, noting the city would continue to encourage its citizenry to wear masks in situations in which social distancing cannot occur.
“We have a number of people that have continued to wear a mask, I think our numbers are going down and I think our numbers are going down for a reason,” Blad said. “I think the mask ordinance has worked and has been working, but I have mixed feelings about this.”
Four of the six members of the City Council, excluding Adamson and Ortega, provided statements supporting their opinions before casting their votes.
Thursday’s vote occurred on a day in which Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced 41 new COVID-19 cases in it’s eight-county service region, with 18 and 10 of those cases occurring in Bannock and Bingham counties, respectively. SIPH announced no new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, though 182 Southeast Idaho residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the Gem State in March 2020.
Additionally, the City Council paved the way for repealing its mask mandate the same day Eastern Idaho Public Health rescinded its mask mandates in Custer and Jefferson counties. So long as Bonneville County remains in the minimal risk category in accordance with EIPH’s COVID-19 regional response plan, it, too, will see its mask mandate rescinded on Monday.
A list of frequently asked questions about Pocatello’s mask mandate ordinance is available at bit.ly/2VXMoc1. To view Pocatello’s ordinance, visit bit.ly/3ffLWi8.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov and cdc.gov.