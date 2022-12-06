Screenshot of Pocatello City Council meeting

The Pocatello City Council last week voted unanimously to use federal stimulus money to provide extra pay to all city employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Screenshot of Pocatello Community Media YouTube video

The Pocatello City Council voted unanimously last week to use federal COVID stimulus money to provide a premium pay bonus to all qualifying city employees.

The Council during its regular meeting on Dec. 1 approved paying $50 per month between April 2020 and December 2022, a total of $1,600, to all full-time, part-time, seasonal and variable hour employees who started working for the city before Nov. 16, 2022, and remained employed through Dec. 2, 2022.

