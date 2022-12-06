POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council voted unanimously last week to use federal COVID stimulus money to provide a premium pay bonus to all qualifying city employees.
The Council during its regular meeting on Dec. 1 approved paying $50 per month between April 2020 and December 2022, a total of $1,600, to all full-time, part-time, seasonal and variable hour employees who started working for the city before Nov. 16, 2022, and remained employed through Dec. 2, 2022.
“Our employees came in and they worked through the process with COVID and were in contact with a lot of people,” Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said about providing the one-time bonus to all city employees. “There was really a risk to those employees. One of the main ways we can spend these funds as outlined by the federal government was premium pay for employees and that’s why I personally would put this expenditure above some of the other projects.”
The premium pay bonus was provided to employees using American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds. President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law in March 2021. It provided $350 billion in funding for state and local governments impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with cities receiving $65 billion that’s allocated using a modified Community Development Block Grant formula.
Pocatello received about $10.7 million in ARPA funds. To date, the city has dedicated $2 million of its ARPA funds to replace a city well near Ross Park due to rising nitrate levels. Blad said the city is still calculating how much the premium pay for all employees will total, but it’s estimated to be about $900,000 to $1 million.
Additionally, the city is exploring the possibility of using $1.8 million of ARPA funds to cover the cost of a ladder truck for the Pocatello Fire Department. The city already used money from its general fund to purchase the ladder truck and is in the process of reaching out to federal officials to see if it would be acceptable to use ARPA funds to pay for the ladder truck instead.
“Many other projects are still on the table as well and we have not done anything with the remaining ARPA funds, which is about $6 million,” Blad said. “We've had some public input on a number of things and some of the projects that are being considered include replacing the slide and tower at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex, resurfacing the tennis courts at Raymond Park and exploring some additional courts for pickleball players. We have also discussed replacing the sewer infrastructure in both the South Fifth area near Century High School and the Johnny Creek area.”
The entire Pocatello City Council voted in favor of approving ARPA funds being used to provide premium pay for city employees, including council members Josh Mansfield and Brent Nichols, both of whom have relatives who work for the city. Mansfield’s father, Jeff Mansfield, works in the Public Works Department and Brent Nichols’ wife, Ann Nichols, works for the Mayor’s Office.
Josh Mansfield told the Journal his reasons for not rescuing himself from voting for the premium pay bonus were trifold. Nichols did not respond to numerous requests for comment for this article.
“No. 1, I called the city attorney and spoke with him before I (cast my vote) so as to ensure that he didn't see that as a conflict of interest and to ensure that on the legal side everything was taken care of,” Josh Mansfield said. “The second point is that I feel because it included all city employees and was very non-discriminatory in terms of how people were selected and the amount that was given, my vote in no way required me to make an evaluation of my father as an employee relative to other employees. And point No. 3 is that I feel like I made the decision with clear direction from ARPA about what these funds can be used for.
The federal government has specific guidelines on how ARPA money can be spent, which include supporting public health expenditures, addressing the negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, replacing lost public sector revenue, providing premium pay for essential workers and investing in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Blad said using ARPA money to provide premium pay for employees is not only a specific method outlined by the federal government, but also one of the best ways to use the funds considering other funding coffers, primarily grant opportunities, exist for various water and sewer infrastructure projects the city intends to complete.
Other Gate City area entities to receive federal stimulus funds include the city of Chubbuck, which received about $3.2 million, Bannock County, which received about $17 million, Idaho State University, which received about $23 million, and Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, which received about $19 million.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England says the city invested all of its ARPA money into the project to retrofit the former city hall building for use as the city’s police station.
"As required by the federal CARES Act, Idaho State University disbursed $11.58 million directly to students,” ISU spokesperson Emily Frandsen said in a recent email.
“Another $2.6 million was used to compensate for COVID-related expenses such as sanitation supplies, testing and vaccination services, and remote learning equipment,” Frandsen said. “Approximately $8.6 million was revenue reimbursement for canceled events and COVID-related impacts to tuition and fees.”
Bannock County’s potential ARPA fund expenditures include investing about $3 million into the Bannock County Wellness Complex and Event Center for sewer improvements and for concert promotion and operations. Another $1 million will be invested into an ambulance bay at the McCammon fire station and approximately $2 million is being used as startup funds for a partnership with Idaho State University to build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center, which will provide badly needed forensic and autopsy services for 16 East Idaho counties.
And on Friday the County Commission is expected to vote on a decision to earmark $8 million in ARPA funds for the construction of a $20 million multi-use sports facility in the Pocatello area.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 has earmarked all of its approximate $19 million of its federal stimulus money, including about $7 million in staff retention programs between fiscal years 2022 and 2024, about $3.8 million for losses in instruction for between 2022 and 2024 and about $3.5 million for operational continuity between 2022 and 2024. A complete list of how District 25 has earmarked its federal stimulus money is available online by visiting this case-sensitive link: bit.ly/3XV7iXY.
All entities that received ARPA funds must obligate the money toward projects no later than Dec. 31, 2024, and all of the ARPA funds must be spent no later than Dec. 31, 2026.
