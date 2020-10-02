POCATELLO — Building a spacious new black bear exhibit is the top priority in a plan the City Council approved Thursday to guide the evolution of Zoo Idaho throughout the next two decades.
In the near term, the zoo has also received City Council approval to accept a large contribution from Connections Credit Union that will cover a significant portion of building a new gift shop.
The zoo started working on the long-term master plan about three years ago and released a draft version two years ago, explained the zoo's director, Peter Pruett.
Pruett explained the zoo has been busy throughout the past year with several projects, which delayed the submission of a final plan for council approval.
Pruett believes the plan sets realistic goals. It calls for investing about $3.5 million in zoo improvements throughout the next 20 years.
"It's a living document, so there's room for a tremendous amount of flexibility. ... It's also designed so that if momentum really starts rolling at the zoo and we piggyback off of each successful campaign it could be done in less than 20 years," Pruett said.
Shortly after assuming his position six years ago, Pruett began assessing needs for the facility and meeting with staff about their priorities. He also surveyed the public, which helped guide development of a master plan.
The zoo has a wetlands project and a grasslands area currently in the works. The wetland will be home to a trumpeter swan breeding and research program. The grassland will house bison and antelopes. Eventually, it will include a wildlife overpass, which will educate the public about how bridges and tunnels can be made to help wildlife safely cross busy roadways.
Pruett said a capital campaign is planned to raise roughly $300,000 toward the planned black bear exhibit. Pruett said three new rest areas for visitors will be built on the zoo's lower level, in addition to new rest areas and path improvements on the upper level.
He envisions the zoo investing between $10,000 and $50,000 each on new small mammal and raptor exhibits.
A longterm goal of the plan is to add a North American river otter exhibit.
"The river otter is a total want right now and not a need, so we have to hit the needs before we can do the wants," Pruett said.
Pruett acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced visitation this year. Idaho's stay-at-home order came when the zoo typically hosts large groups of students on field trips and conducts outreach into area schools. During June, he said everyone was "still trying to figure out what COVID-19 was about," and attendance suffered. Pruett said the zoo's numbers then began picking up, and visitation during July and August was comparable with last year.