POCATELLO — Police Cpl. Akilah Lacey will soon have a new K-9 partner after the City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a $10,000 donation from a local family.
The Meador family, who owns and operates local Ford, Toyota and Subaru car dealerships, offered up the donation to replace Lacey's former K-9 partner, Bart, a 5-year-old brindle Dutch Shepherd who died from a sudden genetic heart condition while on duty in November.
"I'm just glad that we were able to help out with this," Jason Meador said during the council meeting on Thursday. "Being a dog family, we certainly know what it’s like to lose a dog and we're happy to be able to be a part of this."
All six members of the Pocatello City Council — Linda Leeuwrik, Rick Cheatum, Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, Heidi Adamson and Chris Stevens — and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad each thanked the Meador family for their generosity.
Pocatello Police Capt. Cliff Kelley explained that although the agenda item specifically mentioned a $10,000 donation from the Meador family, he clarified that the Meador family has actually offered to pay for the cost of finding a new police K-9, adding that the estimated cost is around $10,000 but Meador was willing to pay a little more or little less.
In addition to their strong affection for dogs, Meador decided to offer the donation because of his personal relationship with Lacey, who he’s known since 2003 when the two started playing football together at Idaho State University.
“I’ve known Akilah since he came here to attend Idaho State University,” Meador said on Tuesday. “We played football at ISU together for a few years as he was a freshman and I was a junior. I also continued to coach after I quit playing. I have known him for the last 18 years or so and he and I have always been great friends.”
Meador noted the donation is a personal donation from his family, not from any of the Meador car dealerships.
Kelley said the $10,000 donation would be used to purchase a new police dog from a kennel and that the department had engaged in preliminary discussions with a kennel in Utah. Kelley said the dog will come with some basic training and that department is equipped with the technical ability and knowledge to train the new police dog on tactics associated with assisting in arrests as well as sniffing narcotics and potentially dangerous, suspicious packages.
The document about the request to council to approve the donation included in the Pocatello City Council agenda for Thursday explains that Pocatello police informed Meador that “the city of Pocatello and its police department will have complete ownership of the dog once the purchase is made,” and that “it is understood by Mr. Meador that the management of the Pocatello Police Department will have the final say of who will be the handle for said canine.”
Capt. Kelley on Tuesday declined to comment on whether or not Cpl. Lacey has plans to work with a K-9 partner in the future. During the Thursday meeting, Kelley said Lacey will be the handler of the new dog police dog once it is acquired.
“While the handler for the new K-9 may not be Akilah, no matter who the next dog’s handler will be, we understand how important of an asset that a K-9 police dog is for our community,” Meador said on Tuesday.
Since it was launched in 1999, the Pocatello Police Department’s K-9 unit has grown to be one of the “finest and most successful canine units in the state,” according to the agenda item document.
Born in Holland on Aug. 29, 2012, K-9 officer Bart joined the Pocatello Police Department on Feb. 22, 2015, Lacey told the Idaho State Journal in December. Lacey obtained Bart from Ketchum Kennels in Coeur d’Alene.
While on duty, Bart had a relentless drive as one of the region’s best patrol K-9s. He was responsible for several large-scale drug seizures throughout his career, helped arrest numerous suspects and his presence alone prevented many other suspects from fleeing, Lacey said in December.
On Tuesday, Lacey expressed his gratefulness to the Meador family, while also recognizing how much Bart truly meant to him.
“No amount of money can replace Bart,” Lacey said. “But that said, I have known the Meador family for a long time and for them to consider helping our city fill a need in this way is amazing. I'm grateful for them and their act of kindness.”