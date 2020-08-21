The Pocatello City Council on Thursday in approving the 2021 city budget also approved a one-time combined payment of $350,000 that will be spread out among all city employees, according to Council President Heidi Adamson.
The city overall approved a 2021 budget of $131.418 million, which is about $2.826 million more than last year’s budget of $128.593 million, according to city numbers.
“It’s been a long, drawn-out process with our budget,” Adamson said.
But she said the city and city employees this year saw a decrease in health care costs of $873,736 or 12.74%.
Adamson said since the $350,000 payment to employees is more than offset by the reduction in health care costs, it seemed like a fair compromise.
Adamson said the city needs to pay employees close to the market rate so it isn’t losing hard-to-replace workers.
“And it will be even harder if we keep getting farther and farther behind,” she said.
But council members Chris Stevens, Roger Bray and Claudia Ortega didn’t agree. They voted against the plan.
And council members Linda Leeuwrik, Rick Cheatum and Mayor Brian Blad wanted more for city employees.
Ultimately the tie vote was broken by Blad in favor of the one-time payment for employees.
Adamson points out that the change in total budget numbers isn't necessarily a good indication of the city's efficiency.
She says increases to the total budget for fiscal year 2021 are a result of increased federal funds and increased utility user fees for capital improvements to the city's Water Pollution Control Department.
She added that those increases did not require an increase in tax dollars, noting that the city tax funds decreased overall. The city is taking $358,000 less tax than it did in fiscal year 2020, she said.
"We were able to do that and still provide increased service to $15,772,493 of new construction," Adamson said.
Blad notes that the total city budget also fluctuates depending on large projects that are anticipated.
Adamson said everyone at the council meeting had some valid points.
“It’s hard when you have strong feelings on one side or another,” Adamson said. “But the best thing to do is come up with a compromise that might not make everyone 100% happy, but it’s better to compromise and move forward.”
Stevens says that city employees work very hard and take real pride in what they do. But she said that last year homeowners were hit with a big property tax increase and in many cases people now suddenly owed money.
“So we were in the midst of homeowners tax paying and the City Council last year approved a raise for (Mayor) Brian Blad,” she said.
She said the timing and optics were very bad and really telegraphed a lack of empathy for the taxpayers.
She said many people are facing job loss, their pay has been reduced or they’ve been furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to share in both the opportunities and the sacrifice,” Stevens said. “All segments of the population need to share equitably in the sacrifice and rewards.”
She said the reduction in health care costs is something the city probably won’t see again.
"I don’t believe this year’s budget did an adequate job in acknowledging the community as a whole and that’s why I was not comfortable in voting for it,” Stevens said.