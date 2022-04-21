POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of adopting a full-day kindergarten option.
Local families with kindergarten-age children will have the choice to enroll their children in full-day or half-day kindergarten next school year.
The school board's decision was made in response to the Idaho Legislature's having newly increased funding for literacy programs. A bill approved by the Legislature this legislative session gives local school districts discretion over the funding, allowing schools to use the money for full-day kindergarten programs.
Lori Craney, director of elementary education for School District 25, said that in a parent survey administered recently, parents were "overwhelmingly positive about the possibility" of an all-day kindergarten opportunity for their children.
Craney said just over 10 parents surveyed said they preferred part-day kindergarten, and in response to their concerns, principals are prepared and willing to accommodate full- and part-day students, she said.
"We're ready to move with a full-day program," Craney said. "We've been doing a lot of work in preparation so that we'll be ready. We want to make it a quality program that will really serve our community and our learners well."
Idaho has previously only offered enough funding to school districts to support half-day kindergarten programs. The recently approved literacy funding will allow School District 25 to hire more full-time teachers and acquire more resources for kindergarten classrooms in its 13 elementary schools.
School District 25 said it anticipates about a $2.3 million literacy funds allocation, an increase of $1.3 million from last year. The funds will cover the estimated $1.1 million cost of added full-time kindergarten teachers, additional teaching assistants and bus drivers to help with supervision and interventions.