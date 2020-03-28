Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 has announced that it will begin an emergency food distribution program on Monday, March 30.
The program will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch sacks to anyone age 18 and younger.
Children must be present to receive the meal. Adult meals will not be available. The meals will be pre-bagged so children can grab their sacks and go. There will be no eating at the location.
Meals will be available Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following park locations: Alameda, Bicentennial, Caldwell, Hawthorne, OK Ward, Raymond, Lower Ross and Stuart.
Locations are subject to change with minimal notice.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 says it expects anybody participating in the program to practice social distancing and avoid congregating in groups.
