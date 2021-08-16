POCATELLO — After a year of strict health safety mandates, Southeast Idaho school districts are again faced with deciding whether to require masks in classrooms. Two local districts have already decided they’re going mask-free.
Marsh Valley School District 21 and American Falls School District 381 both said Monday they will not require masks in schools. Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 has not yet made its decision but is expected to do so at a school board meeting on Tuesday evening.
Paige Armstrong, chair of the Marsh Valley School District Board of Trustees, said her district has decided based on the local COVID-19 data it will begin this upcoming school year without a mask mandate in place.
“We feel like with the data that we have in south county and what is going on in our area that we can proceed at this time without masks and then readdress it on a regular basis,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said the district’s superintendent “watches everything really closely” and will suggest the board change its face coverings policy if necessary.
“But at this point,” she said, “we’re not going to (mandate masks).”
Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 59 new coronavirus infections in the district on Monday. About 290 residents in the eight-county region are actively infected and 17 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the local health district.
American Falls Superintendent Randy Jensen said based on those numbers, his district will also start the school year mask-free and will refrain from future mask mandates as long as Southeast Idaho’s COVID-19 transmission risk remains low.
Southeast Idaho on Monday was colored green on the state’s COVID-19 transmission risk map, meaning the COVID-19 transmission risk is minimal. If the transmission risk increases above minimal, Jensen said, non-vaccinated teachers, school staff and students in sixth through 12th grade in his district would be required to wear masks.
“Some people say, ‘Well, can you just make a plan and stick with it?’ Well, no. We just learn new things all the time,” he said. “I mean, to be honest, we really prefer not to do masks, but we just want to be careful and do what’s best.”
Maggie Mann, director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health, said when it comes to masking, her agency aligns with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is recommending as of Aug. 4 that K-12 school students, staff, teachers and visitors should wear masks in school buildings regardless of vaccination status.
Mann said despite her agency’s support for the CDC’s guidance, she understands that local districts have the authority to make that decision for their schools.
“We will work with them and support them, whatever their decision is,” she said.
Dave Mattson, who chairs the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees, said he and his fellow trustees will discuss the issue when they meet in public on Tuesday.
“We have to see the data and see how we feel. If the data supports requiring masks, then we’ll vote to mask up,” Mattson said. “But if it doesn’t, we won’t.”
The District 25 school board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 in the boardroom in the Education Service Center at 3115 Pole Line Road in Pocatello.