Carly Johnson, the longtime head coach of Pocatello High School’s cheerleading team, won this year’s State Cheer Coach of the Year award from the Idaho Coaches of Dance and Cheer association.
Johnson, a Pocatello native and a 2006 graduate of Pocatello High, has been coaching at the school for a cumulative 12 years — two as the cheer team’s assistant coach and the last 10 spent as the team’s head coach.
More than 100 coaches across Idaho were eligible for the Coach of the Year nomination, but the association chose to recognize Johnson, and she was surprised in a good way by their decision.
“We have so many incredible coaches across the state and I've made so many lifelong friends through coaching across the state, so I just honestly was shocked that it was me,” Johnson said. “But my team, they have worked so hard this year. They have really been kicking butt. So, even though I got the recognition, it’s about my team and I also really couldn't do my job without my assistant coaches.”
Johnson’s love for cheer and dance grew from a young age when she and her sister competed nationally in trampoline and tumbling. She combined those skills with ballet and other forms of dance, which led her to cheerleading at Pocatello High School for all four of her years as a student there, and then for two years at Idaho State University.
“It’s just my jam,” Johnson said of cheerleading. “But I think that coaches in general know that it's a lot of work and that a lot of the time it feels like a thankless job, so it's nice to get that recognition and know that you’re doing a good job and that your colleagues from around the state see what you're doing.”
The 33-year-old head cheer coach said this season was interesting as her team adjusted to its new mascot, Thunder the Bison, which replaced the school’s former Indians mascot at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. The change was reflected in the team’s uniforms and some of its cheers in which the wording was updated.
“I think it was kind of hard to not see the culture shift in my team this year,” Johnson said. “I’m a Poky alum, so I get it, but really there’s just been a fun vibe this year and it has shown everyone that Poky pride is still the same.”
Pocatello, Century and Highland high schools all represented Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 at the state competition on Saturday in Nampa. Pocatello took fourth in the 4A all-girl show category.
Just over a decade into her cheer coaching career, Johnson has made a name for herself in the sport across Idaho, and she says with this recognition now motivating her even more, she’s excited to continue coaching in her hometown.
“I have been so impressed with the talent and the kids that I've been able to work with the last few years, so we’re sticking around for a while,” Johnson said. “I definitely think that when it feels right, it'll be my time to step away, but right now it doesn't feel right.”