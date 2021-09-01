Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — The owner of a local car dealership has been nominated for a prestigious award.
The Idaho Automobile Dealers Association selected Kelly Hirning, owner and general manager of Hirning Buick GMC in Pocatello, to represent them in the national TIME Dealer of the Year competition, according to a news release.
“It’s a special feeling to have a group of your peers select you from their ranks for doing something, which they consider, is above and beyond what is expected,” Hirning said in the news release. “I am honored just to receive the nomination.”
The TIME Dealer of the Year program honors new car dealers across the country who not only exhibit exceptional performance in their dealerships, but also perform distinguished community service, according to www.timedealeroftheyear.com.
Judges consider a variety of criteria, including sales records, personnel competence, training and attitude, customer satisfaction, ethics, community service, civic, political and educational activities and other contributions, according to the website. They select four finalists from the nominees and then choose a winner.
“The judges’ professionalism, integrity, and high standards combine to make the TIME Dealer of the Year the most respected award in the industry,” according to www.timedealeroftheyear.com.
Phil Meador of Phil Meador Toyota in Pocatello was the last nominee chosen from this area. He was named one of the four regional finalists in the 2016 TIME Dealer of the Year competition, according to www.idahoada.org.