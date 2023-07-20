The Pocatello Car Club is revving up for a sizzling summer car show.
On Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m., attendees of all ages can enjoy the sights and sounds of classic and vintage cars, old fashion barbecue, a DJ music set and enticing vendors and sponsors. Enthusiasts and onlookers alike will be able to convene in the parking lot along Union Pacific Avenue and West Fremont Street. At 7 p.m., the cars will take the streets to cruise The Main.
The Pocatello Car Club is an active Facebook group for a wide variety of motorized vehicle enthusiasts. The group prides itself on its welcoming and friendly atmosphere, as well as being full supporters of a diversity of events all around southeast Idaho and beyond.
Brad Andres, the primary organizer and facilitator of this car show event, is hopeful that this semi-annual affair can become one of the largest in Idaho. He also has ambitions for creating an atmosphere that is an amalgamation of many different car meet setups.
“What separates us from most car shows?” said Andres. “You can hear the engines. You can feel the power when they come down Main Street. It's mixed ... a little bit like a parade and a little bit like an exhibition that has a car show mixed into it.”
The theme for the July show is “Bring the Family” so Andres has organized some special vendors and activities for kids and adolescents. Face painting and a balloon maker will be available for engaging entertainment as well as ice cream and other confections for adults and kids alike.
For the real gearheads, though, the enticement of seeing a fire apple convertible etched in shimmering chrome or hearing the revving flare of a supercharged engine are more than enough of a draw.
Participants in the cavalcade of cars will proceed onto historic downtown Main Street in a parade procession for onlookers on street corners and casual observers. Echoes of the vehicles will be heard as they pass through the Center Street underpass, completing a loop through the surrounding streets and thoroughfares.
In addition, a kid's raffle will be held, and attendees will be able to vote for their favorites in a car competition with the top nominees receiving prizes donated by a host of local businesses, many of them automotive in nature, that have lent support for the car show event.
