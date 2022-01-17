POCATELLO — Some local religious and business leaders have taken it upon themselves to make a group of 26 Afghan refugees who are relocating here feel welcome in their new home.
Local religious denominations represented by the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship have been preparing welcome boxes for the new arrivals, offering hats and mittens and other basic necessities for starting a life in Southeast Idaho.
Furthermore, area business partners say they are eager to provide work for them.
The refugees are being resettled through a new partnership between Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Idaho Office of Refugees.
Wendy Lahmon, director of social services with Catholic Charities, said efforts to resettle the refugees began in November, and 16 of them have already arrived in Pocatello.
"Originally there were going to be 25," Lahmon said. "We were reached out to see if we could take one more. They located a direct family member of a family that’s already been resettled here."
Catholic Charities officials emphasized they are not starting a new resettlement agency in Idaho, but rather they’re a contracted community partner providing services at a time of heightened need.
"These are military allies. There have been threats to their lives and their families' lives," Lahmon said.
Idaho’s resettlement program, which started in 1975, has been administered by the Idaho Office for Refugees for the past 20 years. The state’s three resettlement agencies are the International Rescue Committee in Boise, the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Programs in Twin Falls and the Agency for New Americans in Boise. Even prior to the establishment of Idaho’s resettlement program, the state’s church congregations joined to sponsor refugee families, according to Catholic Charities.
Afghanistan’s government fell to Taliban militants earlier this year after the U.S. pulled forces out of the country. Refugees arriving in the U.S. have been seeking asylum from the Taliban as part of Operation Allies Welcome. There's been an outpouring of local support for the refugees, Lahmon said.
"I'm struggling to get back to everybody who wants to assist," Lahmon said.
Officials with Catholic Charities, which is an affiliate of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, noted part of their mission is to support human well-being.
Lahmon said Catholic Charities has been working closely with Deacon Scott Pearhill with the Pocatello-based Holy Spirit Catholic Community. Pearhill is vice president of the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship.
"Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship has been great about doing boxes," Lahmon said, adding she'll send the group ages of recipients and items needed.
Lahmon is utilizing Airbnbs for housing new arrivals for the first 30 days. She's working with area property owners to help the families sign one-year leases for long-term housing. The program will cover the first eight months of rent for the families.
Lahmon said the program plans to start an office in Pocatello soon. She said about half of the refugees are fluent in English. Most of them are well educated and highly skilled.
"The great majority of the individuals we have welcomed thus far have bachelor's degrees in education, masters degrees in fields, significant certifications (or) speak five to nine languages," Lahmon said.
Lahmon said the adults among the refugees all want to start work as soon as possible, and there are plenty of open positions in the community for them. Some of them are still awaiting work documents.
Amy's Kitchen, a Pocatello manufacturer of organic meals, recently hosted 10 of the refugees at the local plant for an informational session on work opportunities.
"We really hope we can find synergy there and find skill-set matches for those who are looking for employment," said Jen Thomas, senior corporate counsel at Amy's Kitchen. "... This initiative is fundamentally who Amy's is. Our core value is taking care of each other. When this opportunity came to us and we learned employment is a critical part of the resettlement process it was something we really wanted to be a part of."
Amy's Kitchen has joined the Tent Coalition for Afghan Refugees, which is a network of diverse companies from throughout the U.S. interested in helping to integrate Afghan refugees.
"They were incredibly gracious and grateful and a real joy to be around," Thomas said. "They had a lot of enthusiasm. They had a lot of questions, and overall it was a very positive meeting."
Pastor Wayne Shipman, with the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, helped recruit some other Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship members, including Temple Emanuel and the Presbyterian Church, to compile items for the welcome boxes, such as children's car seats and warm clothing. The first family they helped includes a couple and two preschool-aged children.
"Within four days we were able to pull together all of the resources and deliver them in time for when the family arrived," Shipman said. "It's a great way to welcome these folks. It's a great way to come into our community."
Shipman said the group plans to provide welcome boxes for several other Afghan families in the near future.