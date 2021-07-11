POCATELLO — Firefighters battled a brush fire on Sunday evening that destroyed an SUV and burned to within 20 feet of a mobile home on the city's north side.
The 7 p.m. blaze ignited in a field adjacent to the mobile home park along Industrial Lane just south of the Costco big box store.
The flames were fueled by the wind and quickly spread to a Chevrolet Suburban SUV, destroying the vehicle.
The fire then headed toward one of the trailer park's mobile homes.
But Pocatello firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it could reach the residence.
The fire scorched more than an acre but did not result in any injuries.
As of 7:45 p.m. Sunday firefighters remained on the scene extinguishing the fire's remaining hot spots.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Pocatello Fire Department.
Industrial Lane was temporarily shut down because of the fire.