A Pocatello boy is convinced he's received the best birthday present ever — the return of his long lost tortoise.
Acen Kiger, who turns 10 on Sunday, has been going through a real-life nightmare since early August when his pet tortoise Bubba escaped from his family's yard on El Rancho Boulevard in north Pocatello.
But in what is being called "a miracle," the reptile was found safe and unharmed by a local woman in the parking lot of the Pocatello Creek Road Ridley's supermarket on Tuesday nearly a month after he went missing.
"(Acen) said this is the best birthday present ever. Now that Bubba is back he said he doesn't need anything else," said Acen's grandmother, Rebecca Pierce of Pocatello. "It's just a miracle. We never gave up hope but I just kept thinking it's been so long, we'll never see him again."
When Bubba and Acen were reunited in the Ridley's parking lot on Tuesday evening, the tortoise was obviously happy to be back with his favorite human.
"As soon as Bubba heard Acen's voice, he stuck out his neck and head as far as they would go," Pierce said. "He recognized Acen's voice immediately. And he started to make his chuffing noise. Tortoises aren't supposed to make noise, but Bubba makes this chuffing sound when he's happy."
Pierce said everyone was in tears as the tortoise and Acen were reunited.
"I cried, my brother cried, my dad cried, my grandson (Acen) cried — everyone had tears of joy," Pierce said. "Acen told me that Bubba put him through the seven stages of depression. After that much time, we thought he had gotten run over on a road or flipped onto his back. Tortoises can't survive if they're flipped onto their backs."
The search for Bubba was intense from the start after the tortoise gave Pierce the slip while the two were in his outdoor enclosure.
"He's been in that enclosure hundreds of times and never got out but I turned my back and somehow he was gone," Pierce said. "Tortoises are much faster than you can ever imagine. You think they're slow but they're not. You take your eyes off him for one minute and he'll disappear."
Bubba blends in well with Pocatello's natural terrain so Pierce took the added measure of painting a blue and pink circle on his back with nail polish to make him stand out. Although the bright paint didn't prevent Bubba from escaping from his family's yard, it did play a role in his return to them.
Pierce said that when the woman saw Bubba in the Ridley's parking lot, about a half-mile from his home, the blue and pink circle made her realize the reptile was someone's pet.
So she picked him up, brought him home and posted on Facebook that she had found him.
Pierce and her family had cast such a wide net in the search for Bubba, that someone saw the woman's post and immediately knew it was Acen's missing tortoise that had been located.
Soon Pierce and the woman were on the phone arranging for Bubba's return.
In talking to Pierce it's clear that Bubba is a big part of the family. When he disappeared, Pierce and other family members went door to door in their neighborhood telling everyone to be on the lookout for him. One neighbor designed a missing tortoise poster for Bubba that Pierce distributed throughout Pocatello.
Their search didn't result in Bubba being located but they did receive some leads. When the tortoise was spotted crossing nearby Hiline Road, Pierce and her family launched a search of that area.
Considering how busy Hiline is, they feared the worst.
"There's also a canal near Hiline and tortoises can't swim," Pierce said. "If he would have ended up in the canal, that would have been it."
For Acen, the disappearance of his beloved Bubba was an ordeal. As the days turned into weeks with Bubba still missing, Pierce decided to put a tablecloth over the reptile's tank in the family's home so that Acen wouldn't be constantly reminded of his pet's absence.
When the boy was age 5, he asked Pierce for a pet tortoise.
Pierce, who has custody of Acen, told him that she would get him one if he could learn how to spell tortoise and do the proper research to be able to care for the reptile.
Acen learned all he could about tortoises and filled out a three-page application with an animal rescue group in Buhl so he could adopt Bubba from them.
"The rescue wanted to make sure the tortoise was going to a good place," Pierce said.
Pierce said that Bubba was three to four years old when Acen adopted him and tortoises can live for up to 100 years, so she made sure Acen knew having one as a pet was going to be a long-term commitment.
That commitment has been renewed now that Bubba is back home.
The tortoise spent his first night back with his family chowing down on his favorite food — romaine lettuce and yellow and orange bell peppers.
Although Bubba is glad to be back with his family, Pierce said tortoises are nomadic and she believes he'll wander off again if given the opportunity.
"You always have to keep an eye on him," Pierce said. "He'll probably run away again if he gets the chance."
