Tortoise

Acen Kiger is reunited with his pet tortoise Bubba on Tuesday in the parking lot of the Pocatello Creek Road Ridley's supermarket in Pocatello. 

 Submitted Photo

A Pocatello boy is convinced he's received the best birthday present ever — the return of his long lost tortoise.

Acen Kiger, who turns 10 on Sunday, has been going through a real-life nightmare since early August when his pet tortoise Bubba escaped from his family's yard on El Rancho Boulevard in north Pocatello.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.