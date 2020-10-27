POCATELLO — A local Boy Scout partnered with the North Bannock Fire Department to properly retire 212 worn American flags and will donate the brass grommets to be forged into a ceremonial bell for the USS Idaho.
Toby Sanford, 13, collected the flags — many of which came from the Idaho Falls office of the Boy Scouts of America — and facilitated the disposal and reuse arrangements for his Eagle Scout service project.
Toby, who attends Alameda Middle School, is a member of BSA Troop 370 for Boys, which is affiliated with the Pocatello Community Charter School.
"I had to contact a lot of people and ask them for help. I also had to contact the North Bannock Fire Department so we could burn them there," Toby said.
Toby explained there was a backlog of worn flags awaiting disposal. Scout camps that normally assist in burning tattered flags were closed because of the coronavirus. Toby envisions other Scouts will follow his lead and organize similar flag disposal projects in the near future.
"It was a lot of fun getting all of the flags together," Toby said, adding old flags can be dropped off for disposal at the Pocatello Scout office at 2306 Pocatello Creek Road.
Toby got the idea for the project from his grandfather, Tom Sanford, who is a retired assistant chief with the Pocatello Fire Department. His grandfather also serves as chairman of the Scout troop's committee. Tom Sanford explained the North Bannock Fire Department has a fire pit surrounded by gravel with adequate fire suppression equipment on hand to safely burn a large volume of flags. Scouts and members of the volunteer fire department burned the flags on Oct. 17.
Tom Sanford helped guide Toby through the process of earning his numerous merit badges, paving the way for the Eagle project.
He's especially pleased that his grandson made contact with the American Legion about donating the grommets toward the effort to produce a ceremonial bell for the USS Idaho, which is under construction and is scheduled for commissioning in 2023 in Groton, Connecticut. A grommet is a brass ring at the edge of the fabric used to attach a flag to a flagpole.
"I was in the Navy in the late 1970s and early 1980s. I'm happy he was able to make contact and to make this better than retiring flags and also be a part of another big event — that would be the creating of these bronze bells for the USS Idaho," Tom Sanford said.
Mike Doyle, adjutant for American Legion Post 88 in Lava Hot Springs, told Toby where to send the grommets. His post has also been collecting grommets for the bell project and has made flag collection boxes now located at all of the U.S. Post Offices in south Bannock County.
The American Legion sells American flags that are made in the U.S. Doyle flies his flag every day, retiring each flag every six to nine months. He emphasizes people can dispose of American flags in a dignified manner by burning them in their own backyard.
Matt Wrobel, vice commander of American Legion Area B, came up with the idea of making bells from flag grommets. He had the first bell made in 2018 for his organization's 100th anniversary. That bell is displayed at the American Legion Department of Idaho in Boise.
The ceremonial bell for the USS Idaho will weigh about 5.5 pounds and will be 4.5 inches wide by 4.5 inches tall. Wrobel estimates it will take grommets from 500 flags to create. He plans to wait until the USS Idaho's commissioning approaches before having the bell made to allow time for more people from throughout the state to submit their grommets. Grommets may be mailed to the American Legion, 901 W. Warren St., Boise, ID 83706-3825.
The future fast attack nuclear submarine will be first ship named the USS Idaho in more than a century. Wrobel said several additional ceremonial bells matching the bell that will be placed aboard the submarine may also be made from flag grommets for the governor's office and other important locations throughout the state.
Wrobel said those who see the bells will know "this was made from flags flown over a free country and a free state because of the men and women who served and guaranteed those freedoms."
"It's also a way to allow a flag to live on," Wrobel said. "Even though its useful life has been spent, we can allow it to keep honoring our country."
Wrobel recently received a donated trailer to travel the state and accept worn flags for proper disposal. He traveled to Payette on Monday and accepted 110 flags. This year alone, he's disposed of 5,400 flags in an incinerator in his own backyard.
Richard Fife, vice chairman of the nonprofit USS Idaho Commissioning Foundation, will present a status update on projects and events surrounding the forthcoming submarine commissioning from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Community Library of Ketchum. The update will be live streamed at livestream.com/comlib, and the video will be archived at the same web address after the event.
"A Boy Scout doing an Eagle project from retired flags is a very commendable project," Fife said.