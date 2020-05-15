POCATELLO — A local boy has been reported missing.
Takoda Jason Merrill Brainard, 16, of Pocatello, was last seen on May 9.
He is believed to be a runaway and might be in the Boise area.
Takoda is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 128 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and navy blue shorts.
Takoda has cuts on his elbows and palms from a recent skateboarding accident.
If you have any information concerning Takoda's whereabouts, please contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100.