POCATELLO — A 13-year-old boy from Pocatello is fighting for his life at a Utah children’s hospital after he fell 7 feet from a tree and fractured his skull on concrete. A GoFundMe for his family has already raised thousands.
Rylan Sweeney was climbing on a tree with other kids at a backyard family gathering in Pocatello on July 14 when one of the tree’s branches unexpectedly snapped, sending the young boy crashing into a wooden porch railing and onto a concrete walkway.
Rylan’s parents described him as coherent and talking after the fall but said it didn’t take long for his condition to deteriorate. Rylan began complaining of noise sensitivity, had difficulty seeing, and eventually he started vomiting blood, his parents said.
Ryan and Mariah Sweeney rushed their son to a nearby hospital and medical providers quickly decided he would need to be flown by helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he has been intubated for several days and continues to suffer from brain swelling.
The 13-year-old has undergone several procedures since his fall, including the removal of a portion of his skull to allow his brain to swell without causing additional damage.
Ryan said that while his son is still intubated and sedated, he has been responsive to commands and able to communicate with his family using head nods and hand gestures and mouthing words. The doctors haven’t given a real indication of whether they think he will make a full recovery, but Rylan’s parents are hopeful he’ll pull through.
“We've been optimistic since the beginning,” Ryan said. “You know, you don't want to think anything bad about it. He's a strong kid. He was born premature, so he's already fought to get here and now he's fighting to stay here.”
Ryan described Rylan as a good, respectful kid.
“Everybody loves him. He’s loving, has a million friends. He’s funny, and just like other kids, he’s 100 miles per hour, always being active” he said, adding optimistically that Rylan’s a fighter and he’s “hoping the healing goes well.”
Jerry and Tara Cook, whose son Kolton is Rylan’s best friend, echoed Ryan’s description of the teen and said they consider him one of their children. The couple set up a GoFundMe for Rylan’s family so his parents don’t have to worry about working while Rylan is still hospitalized more than two hours from their home.
“Every dollar that (Ryan) makes he uses to provide for his family,” Tara said. “We just didn't want him to work or worry about any financial stuff. We wanted them to only have to worry about their kids and Rylan, just worry about him and focus on him.”
The GoFundMe page had raised more than $7,000 for Rylan’s family as of Tuesday afternoon, well exceeding the fundraiser’s initial $5,000 goal.
Ryan said he’s grateful for everyone who has donated and offered words of support during the past several days of uncertainty for his family.
“I put in all of my vacation time and after Wednesday I’m not getting paid anymore, but I’m not leaving (Rylan) up here,” Ryan said.
He said his family has health insurance that he’s hoping will cover a lot of the medical costs so he can use the money from the community to keep staying near the hospital and providing for his wife and other three children.
Tara, who organized the GoFundMe with her husband, said Ryan and Mariah have “nonstop texted and called us to just express how grateful they are.”
“They didn't even know that they had that many people that cared about them,” Tara said. “It's been overwhelming for them to see how quickly people jumped in to help.”
The GoFundMe for the family, titled “Pray for Rylan,” can be found at gofund.me/5efc7dd2.