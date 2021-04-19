The city of Pocatello and the federal Bureau of Land Management plan to partner on creating a non-motorized trail system on the city’s east bench. The BLM has asked the city to build a trailhead north of Pocatello Creek Road, as well as an access trail crossing the former Alameda landfill site.
Lance Clark, the city’s outdoor supervisor, said the city’s trail will be about a mile long and will access a planned loop on BLM property above the Satterfield neighborhood. Clark said the BLM won’t be able to start on its planned 5-mile trail until the city provides a permanent access point. He said the BLM property is mostly landlocked by private land and is currently difficult to access. Clark explained there has been historic recreational use of the BLM land where the loop is planned, but existing trails are extremely steep.
“The BLM has lined out a non-motorized loop with a reasonable elevation change,” Clark said. “... There are plans to connect to other existing trails to make it a comprehensive trail system.”
Clark said the project has met resistance from some neighbors who worry about the additional traffic and use. He said the city hopes that by building a new access point, they’ll help reduce unwanted access to the public land through private property.
“The big hope is if we provide legal access and the BLM builds out a nice trail system, other access will become available when the trail system proves its worth to the community,” Clark said.