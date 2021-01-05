The Bannock and Bingham county hospitals have both welcomed the first babies born during the new year.
The first baby of 2021 at Pocatello-based Portneuf Medical Center, Myles Hager, was born at 7:59 a.m. on Jan. 3. The baby boy’s parents are Jessica and Damien Hager, of Chubbuck. For being the first baby of the year at PMC, Myles and his family received an oversized red wagon full of diapers, wipes, a rocker, a baby monitor, a diaper bag and more. The gifts were donated by the volunteers who run the hospital auxiliary.
In Bingham County, Ladd and Zoey Wahlen, both of Blackfoot, welcomed the first baby of the year at Grove Creek Medical Center at 2:46 a.m. on Jan. 1. Their baby boy weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and is awaiting a name. Grove Creek is owned by Bingham Health Care, which also owns Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot.