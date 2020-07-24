POCATELLO — Several local foot truck vendors hope to offer customers a broader selection and draw crowds to the Old Town Pavilion by teaming up on Monday nights.
The operators of Grandma's Pantry, Lemon Smashers, Camille's Crepes, Donut Brothers, Kona Ice, The Branding Iron and Breaking Bread will park at the pavilion each Monday through September from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. They'll call their recurring event Food Truck Round About.
Brian Zenger, how owns Grandma's Pantry with his wife Kimberly, has spearheaded the effort to help local food truck vendors offset some of their lost sales due to the cancellation of most major community events this summer, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several Blackfoot area food truck vendors had a similar idea, launching their own East Idaho Fair Food Tour earlier this month. Trucks with the fair tour are scheduled to make a stop in Pocatello on Aug. 6 at a location to be determined.
If big events in the community can't take place, Zenger said the food trucks aim to create their own weekly attraction.
"A lot of us our main income is coming from running food trucks. With all of our events being canceled it's put a real hardship on everybody," Zenger said.
He and his wife started their foot truck two years ago, initially operating as KDR Ranch. They sell peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, homemade jams and jellies and a old-fashioned desert made with sweet cream and fresh fruit. They regularly set up at the Portneuf Valley Farmer's Market, also hosted at the Old Town Pavilion, and in front of their Old Town home on Connor Street.
On Monday night during the kickoff of the Food Truck Round About, Zenger plans to allow every visitor a free entry into a raffle for a crate of his homemade jelly.
Zenger is hopeful that other food trucks will soon opt to join in.
"Mom and dad may want a burger. The kids might just want peanut butter and jelly," Zenger said. "It will be something for everybody in the family."
Zenger said the Food Truck Round About is open to testing out other locations if crowds don't show up to the pavilion.