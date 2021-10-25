POCATELLO — The City Council has approved a roughly $11.6 million contract to build a booster station and transmission line to help the city's water department accommodate growth in the Highland area.
The council voted unanimously on Thursday to award the contract to IMCO General Construction, Inc., which is based in Washington and has a Boise office. IMCO submitted the lowest of four bids, coming in more than $1 million below an estimate by the city's consulting engineer.
Water Superintendent Justin Armstrong explained the city already has about $10.3 million earmarked for the project within an enterprise fund for the water department. The remaining funds will be budgeted in fiscal year 2023.
Armstrong explained the revenue comes from water utility fees and the fund is completely separate from the city's general fund.
Armstrong said the city covered the funding for the project by raising its water rates for five consecutive years. The city implemented 4 percent raises for each of the first three years, followed by two years of 3 percent raises.
He anticipates the city will issue a notice to proceed on construction during November. The project should take 18 months to complete, he said.
The project will entail building 12,000 lineal feet of waterline ranging from 24 inches to 30 inches in diameter, as well as a booster station with three 3,300-horsepower pumps, each with a capacity of 2,000 gallons of water per minute. Armstrong said the waterlines will be bored beneath Pocatello Creek Road and Interstate 15 and won't disturb any pavement.
Armstrong said the extra capacity is needed due to rapid growth throughout the Highland Bench, including the Summit, Satterfield and Northgate areas. He said the project will also offer system redundancy to that area of the city, making the area less vulnerable in case of an operational failure.
Armstrong said the city identified the need for contingency funds to accommodate growth in that area during a prior rate study, and the concept of a booster station and transmission line project was identified in a 2019 water supply study covering the Highland Bench area.
Initially, the city considered drilling a well to supplement the water supply in the Highland Bench.
"We had drilled three test wells within the bench area. It didn't prove out as far as quantity or quality," Armstrong said. "We had to go to plan B or C."