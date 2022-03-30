Pocatello Animal Shelter NEW

Cats play at the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

Officials with the Pocatello Animal Shelter are seeking new volunteers to participate in a program that provides short-term foster homes for cats and kittens.

The shelter typically receives a lot of newborn kittens and pregnant kittens during the spring, according to a city spokesperson. 

The city spokesperson said female cats as young as 4 months old can get pregnant. She said the city's shelter took in 450 kittens and 590 adult cats in 2021 alone. 

Participants in the city's foster program have all of their food, toys and kitty litter covered by the city. For more information about the program, contact the shelter at 208-234-6156. 